GERMANY

Economy to shrink 6.6%

The Ifo Institute for Economic Research yesterday said that it expects the economy to contract by 6.6 percent year-on-year this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Europe’s largest economy shrank by 1.9 percent in the first three months and it is expecting a 12.2 percent contraction in the second quarter, Ifo said. A return to the pre-crisis level is expected for the end of next year, it said. The government has introduced a range of measures, including a 750 billion euros (US$816 billion) stimulus package, to help the economy weather the predicted recession.

AUTOMAKERS

Nissan predicting loss

Nissan Motor Co said that it expects to post a loss for the fiscal year that ended last month, because of the impact from the coronavirus pandemic. The operating result would be as much as ￥130 billion (US$1.2 billion) less than the ￥85 billion originally forecast in February, the Japanese automaker said in a statement yesterday. The Yokohama-based company also gave an outlook for a net loss, ￥150 billion to ￥160 billion lower than the prior forecast of ￥65 billion. Nissan said that it would need more time to compile its results, and plans to announce them on May 28.

AVIATION

ANA net profit down 75%

Japanese airline ANA Holdings Inc yesterday said that its annual net profit dived 75 percent, hit by massive falls in demand and cancelations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. For the fiscal year to March the firm logged a net profit of ￥27.6 billion, while operating profit tumbled 63.2 percent to ￥60.8 billion, on sales of ￥1,974 billion, which were down 4.1 percent. The carrier said that it suffered a “dramatic decrease” in its air transportation business.

AVIATION

SAS to retrench 5,000 staff

Scandinavian airline SAS AB yesterday said that it would lay off up to 5,000 employees, as the coronavirus pandemic has wiped out demand for air travel, which would not return to normal for “some years.” The 5,000 jobs represent about 40 percent of the airline’s workforce, SAS chief executive officer Rickard Gustafson told news agency TT. Gustafson said that he believed demand would gradually resume, but would not return to pre-COVID-19 levels “until 2022.”

TELECOMS

Nokia secures India deal

Finnish network equipment maker Nokia Oyj has secured a multi-year contract to boost the capacity of one of India’s largest mobile operators, the firm announced yesterday. The deal, which an industry source said is valued at almost US$1 billion, would see Nokia deploy 300,000 new radio units across the country by 2022, boosting network capacity and preparing the ground for the move to next-generation 5G, Nokia said in a statement.

ELECTRONICS

Apple to reopen more stores

Apple Inc’s retail chief told staff that she expects the company to reopen “many more” of its retail stores next month after closing all locations outside of China last month due to COVID-19. Apple senior vice president of retail and people Deirdre O’Brien made the disclosure in a weekly video update, retail employees familiar with the matter said. She did not specify which stores or regions, but said that “we are continuing to analyze this health situation in every location, and I do expect we will reopen up many more stores in May.”