GERMANY
Economy to shrink 6.6%
The Ifo Institute for Economic Research yesterday said that it expects the economy to contract by 6.6 percent year-on-year this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Europe’s largest economy shrank by 1.9 percent in the first three months and it is expecting a 12.2 percent contraction in the second quarter, Ifo said. A return to the pre-crisis level is expected for the end of next year, it said. The government has introduced a range of measures, including a 750 billion euros (US$816 billion) stimulus package, to help the economy weather the predicted recession.
AUTOMAKERS
Nissan predicting loss
Nissan Motor Co said that it expects to post a loss for the fiscal year that ended last month, because of the impact from the coronavirus pandemic. The operating result would be as much as ￥130 billion (US$1.2 billion) less than the ￥85 billion originally forecast in February, the Japanese automaker said in a statement yesterday. The Yokohama-based company also gave an outlook for a net loss, ￥150 billion to ￥160 billion lower than the prior forecast of ￥65 billion. Nissan said that it would need more time to compile its results, and plans to announce them on May 28.
AVIATION
ANA net profit down 75%
Japanese airline ANA Holdings Inc yesterday said that its annual net profit dived 75 percent, hit by massive falls in demand and cancelations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. For the fiscal year to March the firm logged a net profit of ￥27.6 billion, while operating profit tumbled 63.2 percent to ￥60.8 billion, on sales of ￥1,974 billion, which were down 4.1 percent. The carrier said that it suffered a “dramatic decrease” in its air transportation business.
AVIATION
SAS to retrench 5,000 staff
Scandinavian airline SAS AB yesterday said that it would lay off up to 5,000 employees, as the coronavirus pandemic has wiped out demand for air travel, which would not return to normal for “some years.” The 5,000 jobs represent about 40 percent of the airline’s workforce, SAS chief executive officer Rickard Gustafson told news agency TT. Gustafson said that he believed demand would gradually resume, but would not return to pre-COVID-19 levels “until 2022.”
TELECOMS
Nokia secures India deal
Finnish network equipment maker Nokia Oyj has secured a multi-year contract to boost the capacity of one of India’s largest mobile operators, the firm announced yesterday. The deal, which an industry source said is valued at almost US$1 billion, would see Nokia deploy 300,000 new radio units across the country by 2022, boosting network capacity and preparing the ground for the move to next-generation 5G, Nokia said in a statement.
ELECTRONICS
Apple to reopen more stores
Apple Inc’s retail chief told staff that she expects the company to reopen “many more” of its retail stores next month after closing all locations outside of China last month due to COVID-19. Apple senior vice president of retail and people Deirdre O’Brien made the disclosure in a weekly video update, retail employees familiar with the matter said. She did not specify which stores or regions, but said that “we are continuing to analyze this health situation in every location, and I do expect we will reopen up many more stores in May.”
STAYING AHEAD: The firm said that it would spend about 70 percent of this year’s NT$110 billion R&D budget on developing next-generation technologies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) plans to allocate a larger portion, or about 9 percent, of its total revenue this year to research and development (R&D) on cutting-edge technologies to safeguard its technological lead amid intensifying competition, the chipmaker’s annual report said. That could bring TSMC’s R&D budget to more than NT$110 billion (US$3.65 billion) if it reaches its goal of growing revenue by more than 15 percent annually this year — to at least NT$1.23 trillion. This year’s spending would be a 20 percent increase over last year’s record-high R&D expenditure of NT$91.42 billion. The bulk, or 70 percent, of this
CHALLENGING TRANSITION: The first likely recipient would be a new laptop, as the first in-house designs would be unable to match the performance provided by Intel Apple Inc plans to start selling Mac computers with its own main processors by next year, relying on designs that helped popularize the iPhone and the iPad, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is working on three of its own Mac processors based on the A14 system-on-a-chip processor in the next-generation iPhone, the people said, adding that the first would be much faster than the processors in the iPhone and iPad. Apple is preparing to release at least one Mac with its own chip next year, they said. However, the initiative to develop multiple chips, codenamed Kalamata,
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) plans to reshuffle operations at Foxconn Health Technology Business Group (鴻海健康科技事業群), the Chinese-language Mirror Media reported yesterday. Set up by Gou in 2008 through the Yonglin Foundation, the New Taipei City-headquartered healthcare group faces a reorganization that could result in hundreds of employees being laid off, the weekly said, citing people familiar with the matter. Gou made the decision after accusing his brother-in-law, Leonard Wu (吳良襄), of mismanagement and heavy losses, it said. Aiming to steer Foxconn Heath toward profitability, Gou plans to shut down several loss-making subsidiaries, including US-based Sotera Wireless Inc,
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) is offering partial pay to encourage its ground personnel to take personal leave from this month, in its latest effort to mitigate the financial impact from plunging passenger traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The carrier announced the program on Tuesday, allowing ground crew members to receive one day’s pay, including base salary and bonus, but excluding meal and transportation allowances, for three days of personal leave. EVA Air will pay three days of salary at the maximum based on the program, encouraging its staff to take up to 14 days of personal leave per month, it said