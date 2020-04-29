UBS Group AG yesterday expressed confidence it could withstand a surge in bad loans, while warning that the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak would put pressure on key streams of income at its wealth management business.
The bank — which posted a 40 percent jump in profit to US$1.6 billion — said that falling asset prices would erode recurring fee income, while low interest rates hit lending income.
Despite an expected drop in client activity, UBS said that the “high quality” of its credit portfolio could shield it from more widespread defaults.
“We can be relatively optimistic about the extent to which credit losses will impact our future,” UBS chief executive officer Sergio Ermotti said in an interview.
“Our business model sees a high degree of concentration in lending exposure in Switzerland and in general to asset-based lending, so where we have a high degree of underlying guarantees,” Ermotti said.
The bank’s focus on managing assets for the wealthy has left it with limited risk from corporate and consumer defaults that now threaten European and US peers, allowing it to put less aside for future losses and post one of its most profitable quarters in years.
UBS provisioned just US$268 million for bad loans during the quarter, a fraction of its competitors.
Banco Santander SA said that it is setting aside 3.9 billion euros (US$4.25 billion), and HSBC Holdings PLC is to take its biggest charge for bad debt in almost nine years, reporting provisions of US$3 billion in the first quarter.
Touting strength across its businesses, the bank is now contending with an economic contraction of as much as 15 percent in the eurozone this year and uncertainty about the duration of lockdowns in key markets, including the US.
Net new money at the wealth management business was US$12 billion, or US$28 billion before US$16 billion of outflows related to its program to charge for deposits.
Yet invested assets had declined 11 percent by the end of the quarter, due to the global market sell-off.
“On recurring fees, it depends very much on where asset levels will be, particularly equity markets,” Ermotti said. “The starting point” for the second quarter “is lower.”
UBS managed to push ahead in its strategy to lend more to its wealthy clients, netting US$3.9 billion new loans in the quarter.
While it scaled back securities trading since the financial crisis, UBS’ investment bank still benefited from volatility in the quarter. Equities trading at its global markets business rose 18 percent from a year earlier, and fixed income revenue almost doubled.
The investment bank took a US$183 million write-down on its leveraged capital markets, corporate lending and real-estate finance portfolios, although related hedges more than offset that.
STAYING AHEAD: The firm said that it would spend about 70 percent of this year’s NT$110 billion R&D budget on developing next-generation technologies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) plans to allocate a larger portion, or about 9 percent, of its total revenue this year to research and development (R&D) on cutting-edge technologies to safeguard its technological lead amid intensifying competition, the chipmaker’s annual report said. That could bring TSMC’s R&D budget to more than NT$110 billion (US$3.65 billion) if it reaches its goal of growing revenue by more than 15 percent annually this year — to at least NT$1.23 trillion. This year’s spending would be a 20 percent increase over last year’s record-high R&D expenditure of NT$91.42 billion. The bulk, or 70 percent, of this
CHALLENGING TRANSITION: The first likely recipient would be a new laptop, as the first in-house designs would be unable to match the performance provided by Intel Apple Inc plans to start selling Mac computers with its own main processors by next year, relying on designs that helped popularize the iPhone and the iPad, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is working on three of its own Mac processors based on the A14 system-on-a-chip processor in the next-generation iPhone, the people said, adding that the first would be much faster than the processors in the iPhone and iPad. Apple is preparing to release at least one Mac with its own chip next year, they said. However, the initiative to develop multiple chips, codenamed Kalamata,
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) plans to reshuffle operations at Foxconn Health Technology Business Group (鴻海健康科技事業群), the Chinese-language Mirror Media reported yesterday. Set up by Gou in 2008 through the Yonglin Foundation, the New Taipei City-headquartered healthcare group faces a reorganization that could result in hundreds of employees being laid off, the weekly said, citing people familiar with the matter. Gou made the decision after accusing his brother-in-law, Leonard Wu (吳良襄), of mismanagement and heavy losses, it said. Aiming to steer Foxconn Heath toward profitability, Gou plans to shut down several loss-making subsidiaries, including US-based Sotera Wireless Inc,
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) is offering partial pay to encourage its ground personnel to take personal leave from this month, in its latest effort to mitigate the financial impact from plunging passenger traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The carrier announced the program on Tuesday, allowing ground crew members to receive one day’s pay, including base salary and bonus, but excluding meal and transportation allowances, for three days of personal leave. EVA Air will pay three days of salary at the maximum based on the program, encouraging its staff to take up to 14 days of personal leave per month, it said