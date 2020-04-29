Britain breaks record for coal-free power generation

The Guardian





Britain has gone without coal-fired power generation for its longest stretch since the Industrial Revolution, breaking the existing record of 18 consecutive days yesterday morning.

The UK’s energy system had not used coal-fired plants for more than 438 hours, the longest uninterrupted period since 1882, National Grid PLC data showed.

The 18-day stretch has broken the UK’s previous record, which was set on June 4 last year, partly because of a collapse in demand for electricity during the coronavirus lockdown and because of greater use of solar power.

The UK set a new solar power record on Monday last week after solar farms generated more than 9.6 gigawatts (GW) of electricity for the first time.

The UK’s electricity demand has fallen to record lows because schools, shops, factories and restaurants have closed.

On Monday, demand was forecast to fall almost one-fifth below this month’s usual levels, the data showed.

The lower overall demand for electricity means low-carbon energy sources are able to make up a greater proportion of the energy system than usual.

This month, National Grid said that it could need to turn windfarms and some power plants off to avoid overloading the electricity grid.

The new coal-free record comes almost three years after the grid first ran without coal power for 24 hours for the first time.

Since then, all but four of the UK’s coal power plants have shut in advance of a government ban on coal generation from 2025.

Coal made up only 2.1 percent of the country’s total power mix last year, a dramatic fall from almost one-quarter just four years ago.

The collapse of coal and rise of renewable energy sources have led to a drastic reduction in carbon emissions from the UK power sector.

Since 2012, the average carbon intensity of the grid — the amount of emissions required to produce one kilowatt-hour of energy — has declined by more than two-thirds, from 507g of carbon dioxide to 161g.