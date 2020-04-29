BP PLC bolstered its financial reserves as the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic caused its profit to plunge and increased its debt.
While earnings were hit hard in the first three months of the year, the worst of the virus-driven crisis is yet to come. The company expects the pandemic to reduce its production and have a material effect on refining in the second quarter.
A measure of its indebtedness rose to the highest in more than eight years, underscoring the financial strain resulting from the oil-market collapse. To boost its financial reserves, BP has taken on a new US$10 billion credit facility and also sold US$7 billion of bonds.
Photo: Reuters
“Our industry has been hit by supply and demand shocks on a scale never seen before,” BP chief executive officer Bernard Looney, who took the firm’s helm earlier this year, said in a statement yesterday.
“We are focusing our efforts on protecting our people, supporting our communities and strengthening our finance,” Looney said.
The earnings figures offer a deeper look at how major energy producers are navigating the economic turmoil imposed by the pandemic.
BP already announced that it would slash costs by 25 percent this year, while Italy’s Eni SpA last week reported a 94 percent slump in first-quarter profit.
The London-based oil and gas giant’s adjusted net income was US$791 million in the period, exceeding the average analyst estimate of US$774 million. That compares with a profit of US$2.36 billion a year earlier.
Gearing — a measure of net debt to equity — was 36.2 percent, remaining above its targeted range of 20 to 30 percent for the sixth consecutive quarter.
Expanding on the weak outlook for the second quarter, BP said that it expects to make an annual payment of about US$1.2 billion relating to the Gulf of Mexico spill settlement.
That would put even more pressure on the balance sheet.
Including the credit line and the bond sales, BP had US$32 billion in liquidity at the end of the first quarter.
BP on Monday said that it would still deliver US$15 billion of divestments, crucial for easing its debt burden, but the timing would be affected by the renegotiation of Hilcorp Energy Co’s purchase of its Alaskan assets.
The company maintained its dividend, having increased it to US$0.105 in the previous quarter.
However, “serious questions remain over its affordability” for BP, analysts at Redburn said in a note.
In a Bloomberg television interview Looney said that the firm could, if necessary, go back to paying a portion of its dividend in new shares, commonly known as a scrip.
“A scrip dividend is one of the many tools in the toolbox, but not one that we choose to use at the moment,” Looney said.
STAYING AHEAD: The firm said that it would spend about 70 percent of this year’s NT$110 billion R&D budget on developing next-generation technologies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) plans to allocate a larger portion, or about 9 percent, of its total revenue this year to research and development (R&D) on cutting-edge technologies to safeguard its technological lead amid intensifying competition, the chipmaker’s annual report said. That could bring TSMC’s R&D budget to more than NT$110 billion (US$3.65 billion) if it reaches its goal of growing revenue by more than 15 percent annually this year — to at least NT$1.23 trillion. This year’s spending would be a 20 percent increase over last year’s record-high R&D expenditure of NT$91.42 billion. The bulk, or 70 percent, of this
CHALLENGING TRANSITION: The first likely recipient would be a new laptop, as the first in-house designs would be unable to match the performance provided by Intel Apple Inc plans to start selling Mac computers with its own main processors by next year, relying on designs that helped popularize the iPhone and the iPad, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is working on three of its own Mac processors based on the A14 system-on-a-chip processor in the next-generation iPhone, the people said, adding that the first would be much faster than the processors in the iPhone and iPad. Apple is preparing to release at least one Mac with its own chip next year, they said. However, the initiative to develop multiple chips, codenamed Kalamata,
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) plans to reshuffle operations at Foxconn Health Technology Business Group (鴻海健康科技事業群), the Chinese-language Mirror Media reported yesterday. Set up by Gou in 2008 through the Yonglin Foundation, the New Taipei City-headquartered healthcare group faces a reorganization that could result in hundreds of employees being laid off, the weekly said, citing people familiar with the matter. Gou made the decision after accusing his brother-in-law, Leonard Wu (吳良襄), of mismanagement and heavy losses, it said. Aiming to steer Foxconn Heath toward profitability, Gou plans to shut down several loss-making subsidiaries, including US-based Sotera Wireless Inc,
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) is offering partial pay to encourage its ground personnel to take personal leave from this month, in its latest effort to mitigate the financial impact from plunging passenger traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The carrier announced the program on Tuesday, allowing ground crew members to receive one day’s pay, including base salary and bonus, but excluding meal and transportation allowances, for three days of personal leave. EVA Air will pay three days of salary at the maximum based on the program, encouraging its staff to take up to 14 days of personal leave per month, it said