Mobile phone chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday reported a 79 percent annual increase in net profit for last quarter as the launch of its first 5G system-on-chip (SoC) helped propel gross margin to its highest level in seven quarters.
The company told an investors’ conference that it expects growth momentum to magnify this quarter, as all major Chinese smartphone vendors are to roll out new phones powered by its 5G SoC.
Global brands would follow suit in the second half of this year, it added.
MediaTek shied from a question about whether it would benefit from Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) strategy to avoid the US with regards to sourcing components.
“We believe we have very good demand from all of our customers,” MediaTek chief executive officer Rick Tsai (蔡力行) said. “We expect 5G momentum to continue with shipments increasing quarter-on-quarter this year.”
MediaTek said that revenue contribution from 5G chips would increase this quarter, as customers would be shipping new phones equipped with its second 5G SoC for mid-range models, dubbed the Dimensity 800.
Adoption of the Dimensity 1000, its first 5G SoC, is also on the rise, it added.
Entry-level models featuring MediaTek’s next 5G SoC are to hit the market next quarter, it said.
With the adoption of 5G picking up, MediaTek said that it still anticipates “decent growth” in revenue this year, unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The firm said it retains its forecast that global 5G smartphone shipments would be between 170 million and 200 million units this year, with China taking about 60 percent of the shipments, it added.
“All major customers right now are pushing faster to get into the mid-range market in the second quarter and are also super aggressive in getting into the mass market,” MediaTek chief financial officer David Ku (顧大為) said.
MediaTek said that 4G chip shipments are likely to be flat this year from last year, due to dwindling demand from emerging markets such as India.
Overall, revenue is expected to grow by between 2 and 10 percent to between NT$62.1 billion and NT$66.9 billion (US$2.07 billion and US$2.23 billion) this quarter, compared with NT$60.86 billion last quarter, the company said.
That represents annual growth of 1 to 9 percent, it added.
Gross margin would be between 41 and 44 percent this quarter, compared with 43.1 percent last quarter, it said.
MediaTek’s net profit surged to NT$5.8 billion last quarter from NT$3.42 billion a year earlier, but dropped 9.1 percent from NT$6.38 billion the previous quarter.
Earnings per share were NT$3.46, up from NT$2.17 a year earlier, but down from NT$4.03 a quarter earlier.
