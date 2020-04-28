BANKING
NAB profit down 51 percent
Australian bank investors yesterday got their first taste of what is set to be a horror earnings season, as National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB) reported a 51 percent plunge in profit, slashed its dividend and embarked on a A$3.5 billion (US$2.3 billion) capital raising. The early announcement — the lender was not due to report until next week — has shareholders bracing for the worst earnings season since the global financial crisis. Melbourne-based National Australia set aside A$807 million to reflect the potential economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, although it warned that that could triple in the worst-case scenario of a prolonged recession and persistently high unemployment.
AUTOMAKERS
Daimler stabilizes in China
Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler AG has seen business stabilize in China after the country ended coronavirus lockdowns, Markus Schaefer, managing board member for production at the German automaker, told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday. “In China alone, we sold around 50,000 vehicles again in March. That makes us confident,” Schaefer said. Mercedes-Benz delivered a total of about 477,400 passenger vehicles worldwide between January and last month.
CHINA
Industrial profits down
Profits of industrial companies continued to fall as business activity struggled to recover from the aftermath of the coronavirus. Industrial profits last month dropped 34.9 percent from a year earlier, improving slightly from a 38.3 percent decline in the first two months of the year, the National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday. The improvement was due to faster output and better product sales, it said in a statement. However, great downward pressure still exists, it added.
ENERGY
US oil falls below US$15
US oil prices yesterday fell heavily and slipped below US$15 a barrel on renewed storage concerns as the coronavirus throttles demand, even as producers have begun slashing output to boost markets. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate dropped 15 percent to US$14.39 a barrel in Asian afternoon trade, reversing direction after several days of gains last week. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was off nearly 6 percent at US$20.16 a barrel. Last week, US oil fell below zero for the first time as investors scrambled to offload it before the expiry of a trading contract, but could not readily find buyers.
STAYING AHEAD: The firm said that it would spend about 70 percent of this year’s NT$110 billion R&D budget on developing next-generation technologies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) plans to allocate a larger portion, or about 9 percent, of its total revenue this year to research and development (R&D) on cutting-edge technologies to safeguard its technological lead amid intensifying competition, the chipmaker’s annual report said. That could bring TSMC’s R&D budget to more than NT$110 billion (US$3.65 billion) if it reaches its goal of growing revenue by more than 15 percent annually this year — to at least NT$1.23 trillion. This year’s spending would be a 20 percent increase over last year’s record-high R&D expenditure of NT$91.42 billion. The bulk, or 70 percent, of this
RUNNING OUT OF STEAM: The world’s top athletic shoes maker said that it still needs the consent of its workers’ union as well as the government to make a final decision Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest maker of sports shoes, apparel and accessories, is mulling pay cuts and furloughs for its Taiwanese employees as orders slump amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Taichung-based company — whose clients include Nike Inc, Adidas AG, Puma AG, New Balance Athletic Shoe Inc and Timberland Co — is contemplating temporary pay cuts of 10 percent, furloughs and other cost-saving measures that would affect 3,000 employees in Taiwan and officials based in overseas factories. Pou Chen spokesman Ho Ming-kun (何明坤) told reporters that the firm has not made a final decision, as it requires the consent of
CHALLENGING TRANSITION: The first likely recipient would be a new laptop, as the first in-house designs would be unable to match the performance provided by Intel Apple Inc plans to start selling Mac computers with its own main processors by next year, relying on designs that helped popularize the iPhone and the iPad, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is working on three of its own Mac processors based on the A14 system-on-a-chip processor in the next-generation iPhone, the people said, adding that the first would be much faster than the processors in the iPhone and iPad. Apple is preparing to release at least one Mac with its own chip next year, they said. However, the initiative to develop multiple chips, codenamed Kalamata,
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) plans to reshuffle operations at Foxconn Health Technology Business Group (鴻海健康科技事業群), the Chinese-language Mirror Media reported yesterday. Set up by Gou in 2008 through the Yonglin Foundation, the New Taipei City-headquartered healthcare group faces a reorganization that could result in hundreds of employees being laid off, the weekly said, citing people familiar with the matter. Gou made the decision after accusing his brother-in-law, Leonard Wu (吳良襄), of mismanagement and heavy losses, it said. Aiming to steer Foxconn Heath toward profitability, Gou plans to shut down several loss-making subsidiaries, including US-based Sotera Wireless Inc,