World Business Quick Take

Agencies





BANKING

NAB profit down 51 percent

Australian bank investors yesterday got their first taste of what is set to be a horror earnings season, as National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB) reported a 51 percent plunge in profit, slashed its dividend and embarked on a A$3.5 billion (US$2.3 billion) capital raising. The early announcement — the lender was not due to report until next week — has shareholders bracing for the worst earnings season since the global financial crisis. Melbourne-based National Australia set aside A$807 million to reflect the potential economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, although it warned that that could triple in the worst-case scenario of a prolonged recession and persistently high unemployment.

AUTOMAKERS

Daimler stabilizes in China

Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler AG has seen business stabilize in China after the country ended coronavirus lockdowns, Markus Schaefer, managing board member for production at the German automaker, told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday. “In China alone, we sold around 50,000 vehicles again in March. That makes us confident,” Schaefer said. Mercedes-Benz delivered a total of about 477,400 passenger vehicles worldwide between January and last month.

CHINA

Industrial profits down

Profits of industrial companies continued to fall as business activity struggled to recover from the aftermath of the coronavirus. Industrial profits last month dropped 34.9 percent from a year earlier, improving slightly from a 38.3 percent decline in the first two months of the year, the National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday. The improvement was due to faster output and better product sales, it said in a statement. However, great downward pressure still exists, it added.

ENERGY

US oil falls below US$15

US oil prices yesterday fell heavily and slipped below US$15 a barrel on renewed storage concerns as the coronavirus throttles demand, even as producers have begun slashing output to boost markets. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate dropped 15 percent to US$14.39 a barrel in Asian afternoon trade, reversing direction after several days of gains last week. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was off nearly 6 percent at US$20.16 a barrel. Last week, US oil fell below zero for the first time as investors scrambled to offload it before the expiry of a trading contract, but could not readily find buyers.