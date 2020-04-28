Bayer more stringent in weedkiller settlement talks

Reuters, FRANKFURT, Germany





German drugs and pesticides company Bayer AG yesterday said that the economic downturn has prompted it to take a tougher stance in talks to settle claims its glyphosate-based weedkillers cause cancer, even as its earnings rose.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly slowed the mediation process, it said in a statement.

“The company will consider a deal only if it is financially reasonable and puts in place a mechanism to resolve potential future claims efficiently,” chief executive Werner Baumann said.

“This applies now more than ever,” he added, citing a looming recession and considerable liquidity challenges as a result of the pandemic.

The number of US plaintiffs blaming its glyphosate-based weedkillers for their cancer reached 52,500, up from 48,600 in February, the company said.

Bayer denies claims that Roundup — or its active ingredient glyphosate — cause cancer, saying decades of independent studies have shown it to be safe for human use.

The company added that first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 10.2 percent to 4.39 billion euros (US$4.76 billion), surpassing average analyst expectations of 4.17 billion euros, according to Refinitiv data.