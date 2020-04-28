Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) has demoted e-commerce chief Jiang Fan (蔣凡) and took away a year’s of financial incentives, disciplining the top executive after concluding an investigation into allegations of improper behavior, a person familiar with the matter said.
Alibaba removed Jiang, who oversees its main online shopping services, from a so-called partnership of 38 people who influence the board’s makeup.
It also demoted him to vice president from senior vice president, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing internal matters.
Photo: Reuters
Alibaba declined to comment in an e-mailed statement.
The decision casts a shadow over one of the most important executives at China’s largest corporation, a former Google software engineer once regarded as a frontrunner to succeed chief executive officer Daniel Zhang (張勇).
This month, Jiang’s wife took to microblogging site Sina Weibo to publicly warn a prominent social media influencer not to “mess with” her husband, igniting a frenzy of social media speculation even after the post was removed.
Much of the discussion revolved around Jiang’s relationship with the online personality and whether it had influenced certain business decisions or investments by Alibaba.
However, the company concluded that there had been no transfer of interests between Jiang and the influencer or her company after an internal investigation, according to a post on the company’s internal Web site seen by the person.
While unsubstantiated, the ensuing outcry online threatened to tarnish Alibaba.
The online brouhaha also emerged at a time much of the company is scrambling to fix logistics snarls and expand certain services to cushion itself against the economic shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alibaba’s shares, which last month touched a trough for this year, are down about 4 percent for the year.
The Beijing News earlier reported that Jiang had apologized to staff internally and urged an investigation into the matter.
Bloomberg has not independently verified the allegations.
Jiang would continue to oversee Taobao (淘寶) and Tmall (天貓), Alibaba’s twin e-commerce flagships.
He was only recently added to Alibaba’s core leadership, the partnership that nominates the majority of the company’s board.
The executive, who in April last year set a goal of doubling Tmall’s transaction volume within three years, last year helped Alibaba’s signature Singles’ Day shopping spree to a record US$38 billion of sales.
