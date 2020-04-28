Deutsche Bank AG on Sunday warned on looming defaults and the unpredictable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business after posting better-than-expected first-quarter results.
Provisions for soured credit might have hit the highest in more than six years and the lender scrapped its minimum target for its capital buffers, it said in a statement.
At the same time, Deutsche Bank said revenue and net income beat analyst estimates during the three-month period, for a large part unaffected by the outbreak.
“This extraordinary economic environment suggests that we will see a higher level of credit defaults,” Deutsche Bank said.
It said it is making use of the “additional headroom” on capital buffers provided by regulators and it is “therefore possible that the bank will fall modestly and temporarily below its previous CET1 target of at least 12.5 percent.”
The bank’s loan-loss provisions in the first quarter more than tripled from a year earlier, but that was still a smaller increase than in the US, where the largest banks saw the combined amount they set aside more than quadruple.
At about 500 million euros (US$542 million), provisions could be at the highest level since the fourth quarter of 2013. Credit Suisse AG and Italy’s UniCredit SpA have also announced provisions within the past few days.
Deutsche Bank’s revenue amounted to about 6.4 billion euros and net income of 66 million euros defied analyst predictions for a loss.
The surprise growth — full details remain scheduled for tomorrow — suggests that the lender might have joined Wall Street peers in benefiting from a surge in client trading as the virus triggered violent market swings.
The bank said it is trying to provide embattled businesses with additional financing amid the crisis and that could increase risk-weighted assets in the months ahead.
“Many of our clients are facing great challenges from COVID-19 and they need our support now,” the bank said in a separate statement on its Web site. “We aim to support them with our strong balance sheet, while always remaining within regulatory requirements.”
Since the pandemic began, European regulators have raced to give relief to financial firms, reducing capital buffers and easing trading regulations to encourage lending to struggling companies.
Deutsche Bank’s key CET1 ratio fell to 12.8 percent at the end of the quarter from 13.6 percent as of Dec. 31 last year, still above the European Central Bank’s requirement of 10.4 percent.
The bank said it might also miss a leverage ratio target this year unless regulatory changes improve its reported figure.
It stuck with its 2022 targets for both metrics, calling the current effects “temporary.”
