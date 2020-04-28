German sportswear maker Adidas AG yesterday reported that first-quarter profit plunged 95 percent, blaming the collapse in sales on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Net profit fell to 31 million euros (US$33.6 million), down from 632 million euros a year earlier and a fraction of forecasts from analysts surveyed by Factset.
“Our results for the first quarter speak to the serious challenges that the global outbreak of the coronavirus poses even for healthy companies,” chief executive Kasper Rorsted said in a statement.
Photo: AFP
As the novel coronavirus spread across the world, the group was forced to close stores beginning in vital growth market China.
Even as sales there have begun to rebound, closures across much of the rest of the world — amounting to more than 70 percent of Adidas’ total network — mean the group “is still not able to provide an outlook for the full year 2020.”
“Both top and bottom-line declines in the second quarter of 2020 are currently expected to be more pronounced than those recorded in the first quarter,” Adidas said, forecasting a slump in currency-adjusted sales of “more than 40 percent” and an operating loss.
After its cash reserves shrank by more than 500 million euros in the first quarter, Adidas this month secured an emergency 2.4 billion euros loan from public investment bank KfW and 600 million euros from private banks.
The group was at the center of a brief storm of outrage in home country Germany after it said it would halt rent payments for its stores during the coronavirus shutdowns.
Faced with a public outcry, Adidas backtracked on the policy soon afterward.
