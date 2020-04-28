BOJ boosts monetary easing measures

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) yesterday ramped up its emergency monetary easing and cut growth forecasts for the world’s third-largest economy as the COVID-19 pandemic ravages the globe.

After a meeting shortened from two days to one, the central bank said it would shift to unlimited government bond buying, and more than double its capacity to purchase corporate bonds and commercial papers — a move to support Japan Inc’s financing as the country grapples with fallout from the novel coronavirus.

The announcement came as central banks around the world revert to extraordinary measures — in hand with trillions of US dollars of government stimulus — to support their economies, which have been ravaged by long-running lockdowns aimed at preventing the spread of the disease.

In a quarterly economic report, the bank also revised down growth forecasts for the country.

For the fiscal year to March next year, it forecast that the economy would shrink 3 to 5 percent, compared with the previous estimate of 0.8 to 1.1 percent growth.

For the past year to last month, the bank estimated that the economy shrank 0.1 to 0.4 percent, compared with the previously estimated 0.8 to 0.9 percent growth.

However, it revised up the forecast for the fiscal year to March 2022, estimating growth of 2.8 to 3.9 percent, against a previous estimate of 1 to 1.3 percent expansion.

“Japan’s economy has been in an increasingly severe situation due to the impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus at home and abroad,” the bank said in a statement.

“Financial conditions have been less accommodative in terms of corporate financing, as seen in deterioration in firms’ financial positions,” it added.

It said its “current powerful monetary easing measures ... will contribute to supporting economic and financial activities,” along with measures taken by governments at home and abroad to tackle the pandemic.

The central bank left rates unchanged and also reiterated its long-standing commitment to a 2 percent inflation target, which has remained stubbornly elusive.

However, it revised down its forecast for core consumer prices, which exclude fresh food, estimating the fiscal year to March next year would see the prices falling 0.3 to 0.7 percent year-on-year, against rises of 1 to 1.1 percent in the previous estimate.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government last month unveiled a US$1 trillion package of stimulus measures to protect jobs, bolster the medical sector and ease the pain for working families.

Earlier this month, Abe said the government would offer a cash payment of ￥100,000 (US$930) to every resident.

“Japan’s economy is likely to remain in a severe situation for the time being due to the impact of” the virus, the bank said.

However, “thereafter, as the impact of the spread of the COVID-19 wanes at home and abroad, Japan’s economy is likely to improve, supported by accommodative financial conditions and the government’s economic measures,” it added.