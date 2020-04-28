The US Department of the Treasury’s latest semi-annual report on trade practices of its major trading partners, which was due this month, has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two sources with direct knowledge at the central bank told reporters.
The report, which decides whether to designate trading partners as currency manipulators, is normally released every October and April.
The one in October last year was only released in January this year due to China-US trade negotiations.
The sources said that the department had informed them that the report would be delayed.
“The US said that because of the epidemic, it will be postponed,” said one source, speaking on condition of anonymity, adding that a new date had not been confirmed.
The second source said that they did not know whether the department had informed other US trading partners about the delay.
The central bank declined to comment. The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of normal business hours in Washington.
Taiwan was last labeled a currency manipulator by the US in December 1992 and was later put on the department’s monitoring list in 2016 and 2017.
The department’s January report said that Taiwan, along with Thailand, were close to triggering thresholds to be added to the currency monitoring list.
Two sources told reporters in November last year that the central bank and the Ministry of Economic Affairs had set up a group to coordinate stepped-up purchases of US goods, as Taiwan seeks to reduce its trade surplus with the US and head off being labeled a currency manipulator.
In the January report, the department dropped its designation of China as a currency manipulator days before top officials of the world’s two largest economies were due to sign a preliminary trade agreement to ease an 18-month-long tariff dispute.
