Business monitor slips on pandemic

LONG ROAD: The economic shock caused by the coronavirus pandemic is not over yet and has spilled over to this month, NDC research director Wu Ming-huei said

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The government’s business climate monitor last month slipped to “yellow-blue,” reflecting declines in major economic barometers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Development Council (NDC) said yesterday.

The pandemic weakened exports and domestic demand, with disruptions expected to linger this month and beyond, the council said.

The score for constituent monitors fell 4 points to 20, turning the climate’s signal from “green” to “yellow-blue,” as exports and capital equipment imports started to lose momentum, NDC research director Wu Ming-huei (吳明蕙) said, adding that the TAIEX’s rout last month helped account for the slowdown.

The council uses a five-color scheme to capture the state of the economy, with “green” indicating steady growth, “red” suggesting overheating and “blue” signaling a recession. Dual colors indicate a transition.

“The shock is not over yet, but is spilling over to this month,” Wu told a media briefing.

Exports declined 0.6 percent year-on-year last month and might contract up to 2.5 percent this month, the Ministry of Finance said on April 8.

Technology firms performed resiliently on the back of robust demand for 5G deployment and emerging artificial intelligence technology, but non-tech companies were hit hard by the pandemic and a plunge in global oil prices.

The situation might not improve any time soon, with the US, Europe, Japan and other nations still under lockdown, although the curves for confirmed cases and deaths have somewhat flattened, Wu said.

Major economies plan to reopen businesses in phases and coexist with the novel coronavirus prior to the development of a vaccine.

The leading indicator series, which aims to predict the economic scene in the coming six months, fell 1.73 percent to 97.61, falling for the sixth consecutive month, the council said.

Almost all sub-indices, including export orders, business sentiment, new construction floor space, share prices and semiconductor equipment imports, saw negative cyclical movements, it said.

The only exception was the narrow money supply gauge of M1B — cash and cash equivalents — which remained positive in line with excessive liquidity in the market, it added.

The coincident indicators, which reflect the current economic situation, declined 0.08 percent to 100.63, the council said.

Power consumption and wholesale business picked up, while exports, industrial output, non-farm payrolls and other measures lost points, it said.

It would take longer for service-oriented companies to recover as governments would keep some degrees of social distancing and travel restrictions to contain the coronavirus, the council said.