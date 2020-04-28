Consumers turn pessimistic as global infections soar

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Taiwanese consumers turned gloomy this month, with the confidence gauges on stock investment, durable goods consumption and economic outlook retreating, a survey released by National Central University showed yesterday.

The consumer confidence index shed 5.12 points to 73.39, the lowest in more than seven years, as COVID-19 infections soared globally, although at a slower pace, dashing hopes of a quick recovery, the monthly survey said.

The fall in sentiment is not surprising, after the number of furloughed employees last week soared to a decade-high of 18,000, university research center director Dachrahn Wu (吳大任) said.

A staff member takes a man’s temperature at Nanmen Chungchi Market in Taipei on April 18. Photo: CNA

“Uncertainty builds up as many parts of the world remain locked down, posing a challenge to exports,” Wu said.

The sub-index on employment outlook lost 3.45 points to a nearly 10-year low of 81.8, the survey found.

Confidence values of lower than 100 indicate pessimism and scores higher than the neutral point suggest optimism.

The manufacturing industry, which had held resilient, took a blow this quarter and might not see a high season in the second half of the year if the virus outbreak persists, Wu said.

Local electronics firms had benefited from order transfers when peers elsewhere were hit by travel restrictions, Wu said, adding that protracted lockdowns would throttle orders altogether.

The sub-index on economic outlook declined 2.55 points to 86.4 after major technology firms, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) and Largan Precision Co (大立光), gave lackluster business guidance for this quarter.

Stock investment confidence was the most sensitive, tumbling 9.6 points to 44.1, even though the TAIEX earlier this month climbed back above 10,000 points, he said.

Wu attributed the rallies on the local bourse to aggressive monetary easing by global central banks, instead of deeming them a vote of confidence on economic fundamentals.

The sub-index on durable goods consumption dropped 6.9 points to 97.55 as people turned conservative about acquiring real estate, it said.

The reading on household income pared 3.4 points to 88.55, while the measure on consumer price outlook lost 4.8 points to 41.95, the survey found.

The telephone survey polled 2,847 adults from April 19 to Thursday last week.