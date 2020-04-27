Big Tech firms set to report quarterly results in the coming days are facing the challenge of spotlighting their roles battling the COVID-19 pandemic without seeming as though they are cashing in on upheaval from the health crisis.
Normal talk about profits and revenue projections is likely to be replaced by discussions on how the world’s most powerful companies are helping research for a COVID-19 treatment, protecting workers and easing the pains of locked-down consumers.
Quarterly updates are due this week from Google parent Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc.
Photo: AFP
What “we’ll see is a big portion of their earnings presentations about what they’ve done to fight COVID-19,” Moor Insights & Strategy analyst Patrick Moorhead said.
“It’s important not to talk about new share buybacks,” he said. “ If they haven’t made huge investments in trying to help COVID victims or find a cure, they may be announcing more about that.”
The novel coronavirus crisis has disrupted operations at tech powerhouses known for disrupting traditional businesses.
Fewer people are buying smartphones; more people are online and using social platforms, but online advertising is slumping; cloud computing needs are growing; and more consumers are relying on delivery of essential goods from Amazon.
The tech companies would be highlighting their social responsibilities, but also sending a message to shareholders and investors, J. Gold Associates LLC analyst Jack Gold said.
“They will tell people how many jobs they are creating, how many local businesses they are powering, they will talk about their charitable contributions,” he said.
They need to reassure consumers that they are not exploiting the situation, highlighting their free and discounted services, Gold said.
Amazon would receive special scrutiny because of its importance for essential goods, and because of employee safety concerns.
While Amazon has faced protests over safety in its logistics network, it has also unveiled plans to test its employees for the virus, and has announced that it is hiring about 175,000 new workers as millions of other jobs disappear.
The pandemic is a double-edged sword for Amazon: It is likely to boost sales, but also heighten concern about its dominance in electronic commerce, Gold said.
“Do people trust Amazon to be the sole provider of everything I need?” he said. “Amazon will have to do something to show they are helping the community.”
Some tech firms are building goodwill with their efforts, such as the Google-Apple collaboration to help virus “contact tracing” by enabling their smartphones to communicate across platforms.
Yet it also shows the firms “are penetrating more profoundly into our lives,” said David Bchiri, of the consultancy Fabernovel Inc. “This is increasing our personal and professional dependency on them.”
Google has also offered free access to its Stadia gaming service and online meeting services, while Apple has given consumers free access to some of its streaming television content.
Microsoft, likely to see gains in cloud computing services, has been spearheading artificial intelligence use in virus research and has offered free services to nonprofit organizations.
The online advertising market dominated by Google and Facebook is in disarray due to economic conditions and the reluctance of marketers to place messages alongside the grim content about the pandemic.
“You can see three weeks in, how advertising has changed,” Futuresource Consulting Ltd analyst David Sidebottom said.
The costs for online ads has dropped, which is likely to mean lower revenues for firms like Facebook and Google.
However, the full impact of the pandemic might not be seen in the latest quarterly results, Technalysis Research analyst Bob O’Donnell said.
Companies “didn’t start feeling and impact until the very end of the first quarter,” he said. “That doesn’t tell us a whole lot about the second quarter.”
The handling of the crisis could change what happens afterward to firms that have faced consumer backlash and investigations into how they have wielded power.
The crisis “does change the public perception of these companies if they are helping” in containing the outbreak, Gold said. “At the same time it makes them stronger. More people are spending more time online to talk with their friends.”
This might not prevent a wave of antitrust activity after the health crisis subsides.
“People have short memories,” Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi said. “Once we’re out of this, for Facebook in particular ... it’s a necessary evil at the moment, but it doesn’t mean you forget how you feel about it.”
