Bank of China retail investors face huge losses on crude oil

Bloomberg





Bank of China Ltd’s (中國銀行) estimate for the carnage to retail investors from the collapse in a product linked to US crude oil futures has surged 11-fold to more than 7 billion yuan (US$988 million) as it consolidated reports from its nationwide network, people familiar with the matter said yesterday.

The lender’s estimate of losses to customers across China increased from about 600 million yuan as more information was gathered from its more than 10,000 outlets, said the people, asking not to be identified as they were discussing a private matter.

The number is not final and subject to further changes as the lender examines the data from its branches, one of the people said.

The Bank of China headquarters in Guangzhou is pictured on April 24. Photo: EPA-EFE

CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE

The losses stem from the bank settling May West Texas Intermediate contracts that underpinned its Crude Oil Treasure (原油寶) product on Monday last week at minus-US$37.63 a barrel, leaving Bank of China customers caught in the middle of oil’s unprecedented collapse below zero.

Hundreds have taken to the Internet to protest the lender’s handling of the contract rollover and to demand it shoulder some of the losses. The Bank of China declined to comment.

It has not disclosed the size or performance of Crude Oil Treasure since launching the product in January 2018.

Bank of China suspended trading in the product last week.

WIDESPREAD EFFECT

China’s biggest banks, including China Construction Bank Corp (中國建設銀行) and Bank of Communications Co (交通銀行), also halted sales of similar vehicles that had become a popular way for individuals to speculate on swings in oil.

More than 60,000 clients have invested in Bank of China’s product, the Chinese-language financial magazine Caixin reported, adding that investors have lost their margins of 4.2 billion yuan and owed the bank a further 5.8 billion yuan.