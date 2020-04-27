Bank of China Ltd’s (中國銀行) estimate for the carnage to retail investors from the collapse in a product linked to US crude oil futures has surged 11-fold to more than 7 billion yuan (US$988 million) as it consolidated reports from its nationwide network, people familiar with the matter said yesterday.
The lender’s estimate of losses to customers across China increased from about 600 million yuan as more information was gathered from its more than 10,000 outlets, said the people, asking not to be identified as they were discussing a private matter.
The number is not final and subject to further changes as the lender examines the data from its branches, one of the people said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE
The losses stem from the bank settling May West Texas Intermediate contracts that underpinned its Crude Oil Treasure (原油寶) product on Monday last week at minus-US$37.63 a barrel, leaving Bank of China customers caught in the middle of oil’s unprecedented collapse below zero.
Hundreds have taken to the Internet to protest the lender’s handling of the contract rollover and to demand it shoulder some of the losses. The Bank of China declined to comment.
It has not disclosed the size or performance of Crude Oil Treasure since launching the product in January 2018.
Bank of China suspended trading in the product last week.
WIDESPREAD EFFECT
China’s biggest banks, including China Construction Bank Corp (中國建設銀行) and Bank of Communications Co (交通銀行), also halted sales of similar vehicles that had become a popular way for individuals to speculate on swings in oil.
More than 60,000 clients have invested in Bank of China’s product, the Chinese-language financial magazine Caixin reported, adding that investors have lost their margins of 4.2 billion yuan and owed the bank a further 5.8 billion yuan.
RUNNING OUT OF STEAM: The world’s top athletic shoes maker said that it still needs the consent of its workers’ union as well as the government to make a final decision Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest maker of sports shoes, apparel and accessories, is mulling pay cuts and furloughs for its Taiwanese employees as orders slump amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Taichung-based company — whose clients include Nike Inc, Adidas AG, Puma AG, New Balance Athletic Shoe Inc and Timberland Co — is contemplating temporary pay cuts of 10 percent, furloughs and other cost-saving measures that would affect 3,000 employees in Taiwan and officials based in overseas factories. Pou Chen spokesman Ho Ming-kun (何明坤) told reporters that the firm has not made a final decision, as it requires the consent of
STAYING AHEAD: The firm said that it would spend about 70 percent of this year’s NT$110 billion R&D budget on developing next-generation technologies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) plans to allocate a larger portion, or about 9 percent, of its total revenue this year to research and development (R&D) on cutting-edge technologies to safeguard its technological lead amid intensifying competition, the chipmaker’s annual report said. That could bring TSMC’s R&D budget to more than NT$110 billion (US$3.65 billion) if it reaches its goal of growing revenue by more than 15 percent annually this year — to at least NT$1.23 trillion. This year’s spending would be a 20 percent increase over last year’s record-high R&D expenditure of NT$91.42 billion. The bulk, or 70 percent, of this
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) yesterday announced that all employees would take pay cuts ranging from 15 to 25 percent from Friday next week to the end of July, the first airline in Taiwan implementing salary reductions to weather the COVID-19 crisis. The China Airlines Employees’ Union approved the pay cuts following four-and-a-half hours of negotiations. The union asked CAL not to lay off staff and demanded that management take larger salary cuts than ordinary employees. The two sides also reached an agreement on reducing employees’ working hours, which would vary based on rank, union president Liu Hui-tsung (劉惠宗) told the
CHALLENGING TRANSITION: The first likely recipient would be a new laptop, as the first in-house designs would be unable to match the performance provided by Intel Apple Inc plans to start selling Mac computers with its own main processors by next year, relying on designs that helped popularize the iPhone and the iPad, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is working on three of its own Mac processors based on the A14 system-on-a-chip processor in the next-generation iPhone, the people said, adding that the first would be much faster than the processors in the iPhone and iPad. Apple is preparing to release at least one Mac with its own chip next year, they said. However, the initiative to develop multiple chips, codenamed Kalamata,