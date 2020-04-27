Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), which produces cables, connectors and modems, is predicted to see sales hit a new monthly high this month, and its quarterly sales might also set a new record for the second quarter thanks to several new catalysts, Yuanta Securities Investment and Consulting Co (元大投顧) said on Friday.
With high order visibility and little impact from the COVID-19 outbreak, the company’s sales for this year are forecast to grow steadily by 13 percent year-on-year to a new high, while net profit is expected to rise by 17 percent assuming its gross margin remains high, Yuanta said.
Shares in Sinbon fell 2.22 percent to NT$132 in Taipei trading on Friday.
They have risen 2.42 percent this year, beating the broader market, which has declined 11.67 percent over the same period, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
“We are positive [about] second-quarter sales as clients have still asked Sinbon to hurry shipments despite the coronavirus and, with the global outbreak, clients have much greater demand for computerized tomography equipment and ventilators,” Yuanta analyst Wang Deng-cheng (王登城) said in a note.
As COVID-19 has changed consumer behavior, driving online shopping and e-commerce transactions, clients have greater demand for storage, the transportation of goods and logistical automation, which would benefit Sinbon’s order outlook for industrial control devices, Wang said.
Sinbon has also entered the electric bicycle manufacturing business, and the pandemic’s effect on its green energy business in terms of construction progress and component supply is diminishing going forward, he said.
Consolidated sales rose 11.83 percent year-on-year to NT$4.48 billion (US$148.9 million) for the first quarter — the highest Sinbon has ever reported in the first quarter, the company said in a statement on Thursday last week.
Net profit for the first quarter increased 22.84 percent annually to NT$448 million, with earnings per share of NT$1.93, the company said.
The company attributed the better-than-expected results to efficient cost management and said that operations in the second quarter would be better due to a gradual increase in demand from different industries.
In the first quarter, cable assemblies contributed 79.8 percent of total sales, while connectors and other components and accessories made up 20.2 percent, the company said.
A product shipment breakdown showed that industrial control devices accounted for 30.01 percent of overall shipments, communications and electronic peripheral components accounted for 22.99 percent and green energy-related components made up 31.92 percent, while medical and care devices made up 8.85 percent and automotive items 6.23 percent.
Yuanta forecast that sales would rise 15 percent quarter-on-quarter this quarter and net profit would grow 14 percent, with earnings per share of NT$2.19.
