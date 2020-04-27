State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday announced that it would lower gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.9 and NT$1 per liter respectively from today.
The cuts mark the second consecutive week that fuel prices have been lowered, leading domestic fuel prices to their lowest levels in two decades.
Based on CPC’s weighted oil price formula — comprised of 70 percent Dubai crude and 30 percent Brent crude — its average crude oil costs fell to US$17.05 per barrel last week, a decrease from US$20.38 a week earlier.
After factoring in the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, which was up NT$0.004 against the US dollar last week, fuel prices would be cut by 13.08 percent this week, CPC said in a statement.
CPC attributed the reduction to negative sentiment in the crude oil market due to lower US energy demand in the second quarter, an oversupply in US shale output and limited storage facilities for any excess inventories.
After the adjustments, prices at CPC stations are to drop to NT$16.1, NT$17.6 and NT$19.6 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while premium diesel is to fall to NT$13 per liter, the company said.
Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) in a separate statement yesterday said that the COVID-19 pandemic has sharply reduced energy demand and led to oversupply in the market.
Global crude prices last week also dropped after the West Texas Intermediate futures for delivery next month slid to negative territory for the first time, it said.
Formosa announced similar price cuts as CPC, effective today, with prices at its stations to be NT$16.1, NT$17.5 and NT$19.6 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while premium diesel is to decrease to NT$12.8 per liter.
RUNNING OUT OF STEAM: The world’s top athletic shoes maker said that it still needs the consent of its workers’ union as well as the government to make a final decision Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest maker of sports shoes, apparel and accessories, is mulling pay cuts and furloughs for its Taiwanese employees as orders slump amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Taichung-based company — whose clients include Nike Inc, Adidas AG, Puma AG, New Balance Athletic Shoe Inc and Timberland Co — is contemplating temporary pay cuts of 10 percent, furloughs and other cost-saving measures that would affect 3,000 employees in Taiwan and officials based in overseas factories. Pou Chen spokesman Ho Ming-kun (何明坤) told reporters that the firm has not made a final decision, as it requires the consent of
STAYING AHEAD: The firm said that it would spend about 70 percent of this year’s NT$110 billion R&D budget on developing next-generation technologies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) plans to allocate a larger portion, or about 9 percent, of its total revenue this year to research and development (R&D) on cutting-edge technologies to safeguard its technological lead amid intensifying competition, the chipmaker’s annual report said. That could bring TSMC’s R&D budget to more than NT$110 billion (US$3.65 billion) if it reaches its goal of growing revenue by more than 15 percent annually this year — to at least NT$1.23 trillion. This year’s spending would be a 20 percent increase over last year’s record-high R&D expenditure of NT$91.42 billion. The bulk, or 70 percent, of this
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) yesterday announced that all employees would take pay cuts ranging from 15 to 25 percent from Friday next week to the end of July, the first airline in Taiwan implementing salary reductions to weather the COVID-19 crisis. The China Airlines Employees’ Union approved the pay cuts following four-and-a-half hours of negotiations. The union asked CAL not to lay off staff and demanded that management take larger salary cuts than ordinary employees. The two sides also reached an agreement on reducing employees’ working hours, which would vary based on rank, union president Liu Hui-tsung (劉惠宗) told the
CHALLENGING TRANSITION: The first likely recipient would be a new laptop, as the first in-house designs would be unable to match the performance provided by Intel Apple Inc plans to start selling Mac computers with its own main processors by next year, relying on designs that helped popularize the iPhone and the iPad, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is working on three of its own Mac processors based on the A14 system-on-a-chip processor in the next-generation iPhone, the people said, adding that the first would be much faster than the processors in the iPhone and iPad. Apple is preparing to release at least one Mac with its own chip next year, they said. However, the initiative to develop multiple chips, codenamed Kalamata,