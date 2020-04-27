FSC tells futures brokerages to review systems

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has demanded that futures brokerages review their computer systems after several investors complained about losing money when the systems did not allow trading of crude oil futures in negative prices.

Investors’ complaints came after the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for delivery next month on Monday last week dipped to minus-US$37.63 per barrel in New York.

The futures rebounded to US$10.01 on Tuesday when contracts for next month expired.

“That was unprecedented,” Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director-General Tsai Li-ling (蔡麗玲) said on Thursday.

As most futures brokerages’ computer systems do not allow negative pricing, some investors were unable to place orders for the WTI contracts for next month to take advantage of the oil price collapse, Tsai said.

More than 15 investors last week filed complaints with the Securities and Futures Investors Protection Center, saying that they lost money due to the failure of trading systems, she said.

The commission has asked the Chinese National Futures Association to investigate the systems to clarify who should be responsible for losses, Tsai said, adding that complaints would be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

“If the investigation concludes that investors’ losses were due to the design of computer systems, futures brokerages should take responsibility,” she said.

As analysts anticipate that negative pricing in oil would become normal given that demand is unlikely to rebound soon amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission is considering requiring that all futures brokerages change their systems to allow such a trading scenario, Tsai said.