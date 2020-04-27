The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has demanded that futures brokerages review their computer systems after several investors complained about losing money when the systems did not allow trading of crude oil futures in negative prices.
Investors’ complaints came after the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for delivery next month on Monday last week dipped to minus-US$37.63 per barrel in New York.
The futures rebounded to US$10.01 on Tuesday when contracts for next month expired.
“That was unprecedented,” Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director-General Tsai Li-ling (蔡麗玲) said on Thursday.
As most futures brokerages’ computer systems do not allow negative pricing, some investors were unable to place orders for the WTI contracts for next month to take advantage of the oil price collapse, Tsai said.
More than 15 investors last week filed complaints with the Securities and Futures Investors Protection Center, saying that they lost money due to the failure of trading systems, she said.
The commission has asked the Chinese National Futures Association to investigate the systems to clarify who should be responsible for losses, Tsai said, adding that complaints would be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.
“If the investigation concludes that investors’ losses were due to the design of computer systems, futures brokerages should take responsibility,” she said.
As analysts anticipate that negative pricing in oil would become normal given that demand is unlikely to rebound soon amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission is considering requiring that all futures brokerages change their systems to allow such a trading scenario, Tsai said.
RUNNING OUT OF STEAM: The world’s top athletic shoes maker said that it still needs the consent of its workers’ union as well as the government to make a final decision Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest maker of sports shoes, apparel and accessories, is mulling pay cuts and furloughs for its Taiwanese employees as orders slump amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Taichung-based company — whose clients include Nike Inc, Adidas AG, Puma AG, New Balance Athletic Shoe Inc and Timberland Co — is contemplating temporary pay cuts of 10 percent, furloughs and other cost-saving measures that would affect 3,000 employees in Taiwan and officials based in overseas factories. Pou Chen spokesman Ho Ming-kun (何明坤) told reporters that the firm has not made a final decision, as it requires the consent of
STAYING AHEAD: The firm said that it would spend about 70 percent of this year’s NT$110 billion R&D budget on developing next-generation technologies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) plans to allocate a larger portion, or about 9 percent, of its total revenue this year to research and development (R&D) on cutting-edge technologies to safeguard its technological lead amid intensifying competition, the chipmaker’s annual report said. That could bring TSMC’s R&D budget to more than NT$110 billion (US$3.65 billion) if it reaches its goal of growing revenue by more than 15 percent annually this year — to at least NT$1.23 trillion. This year’s spending would be a 20 percent increase over last year’s record-high R&D expenditure of NT$91.42 billion. The bulk, or 70 percent, of this
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) yesterday announced that all employees would take pay cuts ranging from 15 to 25 percent from Friday next week to the end of July, the first airline in Taiwan implementing salary reductions to weather the COVID-19 crisis. The China Airlines Employees’ Union approved the pay cuts following four-and-a-half hours of negotiations. The union asked CAL not to lay off staff and demanded that management take larger salary cuts than ordinary employees. The two sides also reached an agreement on reducing employees’ working hours, which would vary based on rank, union president Liu Hui-tsung (劉惠宗) told the
CHALLENGING TRANSITION: The first likely recipient would be a new laptop, as the first in-house designs would be unable to match the performance provided by Intel Apple Inc plans to start selling Mac computers with its own main processors by next year, relying on designs that helped popularize the iPhone and the iPad, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is working on three of its own Mac processors based on the A14 system-on-a-chip processor in the next-generation iPhone, the people said, adding that the first would be much faster than the processors in the iPhone and iPad. Apple is preparing to release at least one Mac with its own chip next year, they said. However, the initiative to develop multiple chips, codenamed Kalamata,