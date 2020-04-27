Virus Outbreak: Rate cuts to aid COVID-19 affected

INCENTIVES TO HELP: To encourage banks to offer loans to virus affected businesses, the Financial Supervisory Commission would ease restrictions on new branches

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Nan Shan Life Insurance Co (南山人壽) plans to cut mortgage interest rates for customers affected by the COVID-19 outbreak by 25 basis points to help ease their financial burden, it said on Friday.

Nan Shan is the third life insurer in Taiwan to announce the relief measures, after Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) and Taiwan Life Insurance Co (台灣人壽).

The central bank — which on March 19 cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points — has required all lenders to reduce their interest rates on loans and mortgages to ease the burden on borrowers.

Life insurers that offer mortgages do not have to abide by such rules.

People eligible for a 25-basis-point reduction in rates on their mortgages include confirmed COVID-19 cases, medical staff, people who could not return to Taiwan due to transportation restrictions and people who have been dismissed from their jobs or requested to take unpaid leave, Nan Shan said.

If the borrowers still have difficulty paying the interest, they could apply to delay payments for six months, it said.

Nan Shan had outstanding mortgages of NT$29 billion (US$964.1 million) as of the end of last year, company data showed.

Cathay Life, the nation’s biggest life insurer by market share, held outstanding mortgages of NT$340 billion as of the end of last year.

Earlier this month, it trimmed its mortgage rates by 25 basis points for people affected by the pandemic with loans lower than NT$10 million.

Taiwan Life cut its mortgage rates by 22 basis points, and provides relief programs to support companies with sales falling by 15 percent year-on-year.

The Financial Supervisory Commission on Friday said it is considering rewarding lenders that offer loans to affected firms, given that private banks are less willing to offer relief loans than their public peers.

“We are considering allowing more active banks to enjoy more advantages when applying to set up new branches in Taiwan,” Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told the Taipei Times by telephone.

The commission has strict rules regarding the establishment of new branches, but it is likely to approve more branches this year to incentivize lenders, he added.