Nan Shan Life Insurance Co (南山人壽) plans to cut mortgage interest rates for customers affected by the COVID-19 outbreak by 25 basis points to help ease their financial burden, it said on Friday.
Nan Shan is the third life insurer in Taiwan to announce the relief measures, after Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) and Taiwan Life Insurance Co (台灣人壽).
The central bank — which on March 19 cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points — has required all lenders to reduce their interest rates on loans and mortgages to ease the burden on borrowers.
Life insurers that offer mortgages do not have to abide by such rules.
People eligible for a 25-basis-point reduction in rates on their mortgages include confirmed COVID-19 cases, medical staff, people who could not return to Taiwan due to transportation restrictions and people who have been dismissed from their jobs or requested to take unpaid leave, Nan Shan said.
If the borrowers still have difficulty paying the interest, they could apply to delay payments for six months, it said.
Nan Shan had outstanding mortgages of NT$29 billion (US$964.1 million) as of the end of last year, company data showed.
Cathay Life, the nation’s biggest life insurer by market share, held outstanding mortgages of NT$340 billion as of the end of last year.
Earlier this month, it trimmed its mortgage rates by 25 basis points for people affected by the pandemic with loans lower than NT$10 million.
Taiwan Life cut its mortgage rates by 22 basis points, and provides relief programs to support companies with sales falling by 15 percent year-on-year.
The Financial Supervisory Commission on Friday said it is considering rewarding lenders that offer loans to affected firms, given that private banks are less willing to offer relief loans than their public peers.
“We are considering allowing more active banks to enjoy more advantages when applying to set up new branches in Taiwan,” Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told the Taipei Times by telephone.
The commission has strict rules regarding the establishment of new branches, but it is likely to approve more branches this year to incentivize lenders, he added.
RUNNING OUT OF STEAM: The world’s top athletic shoes maker said that it still needs the consent of its workers’ union as well as the government to make a final decision Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest maker of sports shoes, apparel and accessories, is mulling pay cuts and furloughs for its Taiwanese employees as orders slump amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Taichung-based company — whose clients include Nike Inc, Adidas AG, Puma AG, New Balance Athletic Shoe Inc and Timberland Co — is contemplating temporary pay cuts of 10 percent, furloughs and other cost-saving measures that would affect 3,000 employees in Taiwan and officials based in overseas factories. Pou Chen spokesman Ho Ming-kun (何明坤) told reporters that the firm has not made a final decision, as it requires the consent of
STAYING AHEAD: The firm said that it would spend about 70 percent of this year’s NT$110 billion R&D budget on developing next-generation technologies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) plans to allocate a larger portion, or about 9 percent, of its total revenue this year to research and development (R&D) on cutting-edge technologies to safeguard its technological lead amid intensifying competition, the chipmaker’s annual report said. That could bring TSMC’s R&D budget to more than NT$110 billion (US$3.65 billion) if it reaches its goal of growing revenue by more than 15 percent annually this year — to at least NT$1.23 trillion. This year’s spending would be a 20 percent increase over last year’s record-high R&D expenditure of NT$91.42 billion. The bulk, or 70 percent, of this
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) yesterday announced that all employees would take pay cuts ranging from 15 to 25 percent from Friday next week to the end of July, the first airline in Taiwan implementing salary reductions to weather the COVID-19 crisis. The China Airlines Employees’ Union approved the pay cuts following four-and-a-half hours of negotiations. The union asked CAL not to lay off staff and demanded that management take larger salary cuts than ordinary employees. The two sides also reached an agreement on reducing employees’ working hours, which would vary based on rank, union president Liu Hui-tsung (劉惠宗) told the
CHALLENGING TRANSITION: The first likely recipient would be a new laptop, as the first in-house designs would be unable to match the performance provided by Intel Apple Inc plans to start selling Mac computers with its own main processors by next year, relying on designs that helped popularize the iPhone and the iPad, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is working on three of its own Mac processors based on the A14 system-on-a-chip processor in the next-generation iPhone, the people said, adding that the first would be much faster than the processors in the iPhone and iPad. Apple is preparing to release at least one Mac with its own chip next year, they said. However, the initiative to develop multiple chips, codenamed Kalamata,