European stock markets fell on Friday, with investors disappointed by a lack of details in a 1 trillion euro (US$1.08 trillion) emergency fund agreed by the bloc’s leaders as evidence grew of the global damage wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
After two days of gains, the pan-European STOXX 600 index on Friday closed down 3.90 points, or 1.2 percent, at 329.58, a loss of 1.2 percent from a close of 333.47 on April 17, as it added to a sell-off due to a historic collapse in oil prices, ending the index’s two-week winning streak.
Late on Thursday, EU leaders approved an immediate rescue package of about 500 billion euros, but left the divisive details of a bigger fund until the summer. They rallied around a larger common budget for next year to 2027 with a recovery program and tasked the European Commission to present detailed proposals by May 6.
“Adding another dimension to budget talks by integrating the EU’s recovery plans will create a new layer of complexity and certainly will not make the process of finding an agreement easier,” Deutsche Bank Research analysts said.
“The next formal meeting of EU leaders in the council will be on June 18-19 and this might be the date where at least a principal agreement could be announced, but much more work and negotiations will be needed until then,” they added.
London’s FTSE 100 on Friday fell 74.38 points, or 1.3 percent, to 5,752.23, sliding 0.6 percent from 5,786.96 a week earlier.
UK retail sales crashed last month, data showed on Friday, a day after surveys signaled a collapse in next month’s business activity worldwide and US jobless claims topped 26 million in five weeks.
The STOXX 600 has this month recovered from eight-year lows hit last month, partly on hopes that strict stay-at-home orders would be eased on signs that the pandemic was peaking in the worst-hit parts of the world.
BofA Global Research said that it expected the STOXX 600 to gain a further 20 percent and hit 400 points by August, while business activity sentiment in the region could rise back to more than 50 by the third quarter.
The travel and leisure sector led losses among major European sectors, down 3.4 percent, with airline Deutsche Lufthansa AG losing 8 percent.
Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr told employees that he expects a smaller fleet and reduced staff after the COVID-19 crisis, a day after it reported a first-quarter loss of 1.2 billion euros.
Several brokerages cut their price target on the stock, with Societe Generale SA downgrading two notches to “sell.”
The European banking index fell 2.9 percent as S&P Global Ratings cut Commerzbank AG’s credit rating by a notch and lowered its outlook for Deutsche Bank AG from “stable” to “negative.”
Swiss food giant Nestle SA and French drugmaker Sanofi SA were the biggest boosts to the pan-region index after reporting strong first-quarter results on pandemic-induced panic buying of food products, as well as pain and fever medicines.
Additional reporting by staff writer
RUNNING OUT OF STEAM: The world’s top athletic shoes maker said that it still needs the consent of its workers’ union as well as the government to make a final decision Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest maker of sports shoes, apparel and accessories, is mulling pay cuts and furloughs for its Taiwanese employees as orders slump amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Taichung-based company — whose clients include Nike Inc, Adidas AG, Puma AG, New Balance Athletic Shoe Inc and Timberland Co — is contemplating temporary pay cuts of 10 percent, furloughs and other cost-saving measures that would affect 3,000 employees in Taiwan and officials based in overseas factories. Pou Chen spokesman Ho Ming-kun (何明坤) told reporters that the firm has not made a final decision, as it requires the consent of
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) yesterday announced that all employees would take pay cuts ranging from 15 to 25 percent from Friday next week to the end of July, the first airline in Taiwan implementing salary reductions to weather the COVID-19 crisis. The China Airlines Employees’ Union approved the pay cuts following four-and-a-half hours of negotiations. The union asked CAL not to lay off staff and demanded that management take larger salary cuts than ordinary employees. The two sides also reached an agreement on reducing employees’ working hours, which would vary based on rank, union president Liu Hui-tsung (劉惠宗) told the
STAYING AHEAD: The firm said that it would spend about 70 percent of this year’s NT$110 billion R&D budget on developing next-generation technologies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) plans to allocate a larger portion, or about 9 percent, of its total revenue this year to research and development (R&D) on cutting-edge technologies to safeguard its technological lead amid intensifying competition, the chipmaker’s annual report said. That could bring TSMC’s R&D budget to more than NT$110 billion (US$3.65 billion) if it reaches its goal of growing revenue by more than 15 percent annually this year — to at least NT$1.23 trillion. This year’s spending would be a 20 percent increase over last year’s record-high R&D expenditure of NT$91.42 billion. The bulk, or 70 percent, of this
BOOKSTORE: Eslite Spectrum held an online poll to gauge the public’s opinion on which store to choose as its next 24-hour outlet, which produced two favorites Eslite Spectrum Corp (誠品生活), which runs the Eslite bookstore chain, on Saturday said that it will either choose its branch in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義) or Nanxi (南西) as its 24-hour outlet following the closure of the Dunnan (敦南) store. Eslite on April 10 launched an online poll asking people to vote for their preference for the company’s new 24-hour bookstore after the Dunnan store closes when its lease expires at the end of next month. Among five candidates, the Xinyi store, on Songgao Road, garnered the most support, ahead of the Nanxi store, which is on Nanjing W Road, the