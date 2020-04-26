European equities slide as EU stimulus fails to impress

Reuters





European stock markets fell on Friday, with investors disappointed by a lack of details in a 1 trillion euro (US$1.08 trillion) emergency fund agreed by the bloc’s leaders as evidence grew of the global damage wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After two days of gains, the pan-European STOXX 600 index on Friday closed down 3.90 points, or 1.2 percent, at 329.58, a loss of 1.2 percent from a close of 333.47 on April 17, as it added to a sell-off due to a historic collapse in oil prices, ending the index’s two-week winning streak.

Late on Thursday, EU leaders approved an immediate rescue package of about 500 billion euros, but left the divisive details of a bigger fund until the summer. They rallied around a larger common budget for next year to 2027 with a recovery program and tasked the European Commission to present detailed proposals by May 6.

“Adding another dimension to budget talks by integrating the EU’s recovery plans will create a new layer of complexity and certainly will not make the process of finding an agreement easier,” Deutsche Bank Research analysts said.

“The next formal meeting of EU leaders in the council will be on June 18-19 and this might be the date where at least a principal agreement could be announced, but much more work and negotiations will be needed until then,” they added.

London’s FTSE 100 on Friday fell 74.38 points, or 1.3 percent, to 5,752.23, sliding 0.6 percent from 5,786.96 a week earlier.

UK retail sales crashed last month, data showed on Friday, a day after surveys signaled a collapse in next month’s business activity worldwide and US jobless claims topped 26 million in five weeks.

The STOXX 600 has this month recovered from eight-year lows hit last month, partly on hopes that strict stay-at-home orders would be eased on signs that the pandemic was peaking in the worst-hit parts of the world.

BofA Global Research said that it expected the STOXX 600 to gain a further 20 percent and hit 400 points by August, while business activity sentiment in the region could rise back to more than 50 by the third quarter.

The travel and leisure sector led losses among major European sectors, down 3.4 percent, with airline Deutsche Lufthansa AG losing 8 percent.

Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr told employees that he expects a smaller fleet and reduced staff after the COVID-19 crisis, a day after it reported a first-quarter loss of 1.2 billion euros.

Several brokerages cut their price target on the stock, with Societe Generale SA downgrading two notches to “sell.”

The European banking index fell 2.9 percent as S&P Global Ratings cut Commerzbank AG’s credit rating by a notch and lowered its outlook for Deutsche Bank AG from “stable” to “negative.”

Swiss food giant Nestle SA and French drugmaker Sanofi SA were the biggest boosts to the pan-region index after reporting strong first-quarter results on pandemic-induced panic buying of food products, as well as pain and fever medicines.

Additional reporting by staff writer