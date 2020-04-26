Virus Outbreak: Hungry Venezuela’s crops rot in fields over movement restrictions, lack of fuel

By Anggy Polanco / Reuters, LA GRITA, Venezuela





With millions of people hungry in Venezuela, acute fuel shortages are forcing farmers to let crops rot in fields or feed them to livestock, as they cannot transport food to market due to restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Irrigation systems have been halted in the western Andean highlands and workers cannot get to fields for harvest. The fuel shortages have worsened in the past few weeks as Washington has tightened sanctions on the socialist government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Even before the COVID-19 crisis, about 9 million Venezuelans were already suffering from malnutrition, according to the UN World Food Programme, and the latest developments might make it increasingly difficult to keep the country in quarantine.

“I gave the lettuce to the cattle because it’s lost,” said Angel Mora, a 55-year-old farmer in the agricultural hub of La Grita. “It makes me sad, because this is our daily bread. We have to provide for our children and grandchildren.”

The 500 trucks that typically leave La Grita each week are now halted by movement restrictions and fuel shortages, leaving nearly 5,000 tonnes of food per week stranded in the highlands, said Robert Maldonado, who represents the region’s farmers.

The area around La Grita, a city of about 100,000 people near the border with Colombia, has for decades been a center of Venezuela’s fresh vegetable production.

Some growers simply leave crops in fields. Others sell goods at discounts to neighbors or donate them to churches that provide food for the poor, who have long struggled to feed themselves due to years of hyperinflation.

There are no official figures on how much food is being lost.

The Venezuelan Ministry of Popular Power for Communication and Information and state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) did not respond to requests for comment on food spoilage and fuel shortages.

Venezuela, which has reported 311 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths, last month ordered a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of the disease.

“This is what humanitarian activists hoped to never see: a sanitary crisis on top of a nutritional crisis,” Venezuelan nutrition expert Susana Raffalli said on Twitter. “It hits us as the country does not have gasoline, protective equipment or a clear response to COVID-19.”

The UN has described Venezuela as one of the world’s most vulnerable nations to the novel coronavirus due to its deteriorated health system, and lack of running water and soap to maintain basic hygiene.

The OPEC country’s decrepit refineries are in near collapse and the US Department of State has pressured companies not to sell gasoline to Venezuela, according to sources, creating long lines at gas stations nationwide.

Maduro blames the fuel shortages and the economic problems on US sanctions.

Venezuela’s heavy fuel subsidies have made it so cheap that drivers rarely bother paying for it when they fill up at PDVSA gas stations.

However, fuel on the black market now fetches upward of US$4 per liter, which farmers have said would leave their shipping costs greater than the value of the merchandise.

Many find themselves stuck waiting in fuel lines with trucks full of fruits and vegetables that become damaged after hours under the hot sun.

Nelson Romero, 30, had to plow under an entire field of carrots worth US$11,000 because they had gone bad.

“This harvest was supposed to go to market, but for lack of gasoline there was no way to move it,” he said.

Some desperate potato growers in the nearby Merida state have returned to their ancestral roots, loading oxen with sacks and walking them to market, said Gerson Pabon of the country’s potato growers association.

About 50,000 tonnes of plantain — a crucial element of the Venezuelan diet — are at risk in western Zulia state, industry leaders said.

Zulia’s once-powerful dairy and cattle farmers are also facing potential losses, worsened by chronic blackouts that limit refrigeration.

Some have banded together to rent trucks to transport products to Maracaibo, Zulia’s capital and Venezuela’s second city. Others have pooled resources to buy fuel for transport.