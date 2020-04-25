AIRLINES
Lufthansa warns on cashflow
Deutsche Lufthansa AG on Thursday said it risks running low on cash within weeks, as the global oil rout has deepened its distress. The German airline is discussing a 10 billion euro (US$10.8 billion) package, including guarantees, loans and some form of equity, with negotiators in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Belgium, people familiar with the matter said. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the sprawling airline group to halt most flights, choking off revenue, while outgoing costs for ticket refunds and financial obligations strain its reserves.
TECHNOLOGY
E-mail flaw not a risk: Apple
Apple Inc on Thursday said it has found “no evidence” a flaw in its e-mail app for iPhones and iPads has been used against customers, and that it believes the flaw does “not pose an immediate risk to our users.” San Francisco-based security firm ZecOps on Wednesday detailed a flaw that it said might have left more than half a billion iPhones vulnerable to hackers. CEO Zuk Avraham said he found evidence the vulnerability was exploited in at least six cybersecurity break-ins. In response to Apple’s statement, ZecOps said it found evidence of related hacks against “a few organizations,” and that it would share additional technical information once Apple released its software update.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Intel shelves sales forecast
Intel Corp on Thursday withdrew its full-year sales forecast, citing “significant economic uncertainty” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The world’s largest semiconductor maker reported a 23 percent increase in first-quarter revenue and better-than-projected profit, bolstered by demand for chips that run the laptops and server machines companies need to keep people working from home. However, Intel’s profit outlook fell short of estimates, sparking concerns that a spending slowdown would drag on its business for the rest of the year. Sales in the current period would be about US$18.5 billion, the company said in a statement on Thursday, compared with analysts’ average estimate of US$18.08 billion. Net profit would be about US$1.04 a share, compared with analysts’ expectations of US$1.11, it said.
FUNDS
Franklin freezes India funds
Franklin Templeton is to wind up US$4.1 billion of Indian debt funds after a liquidity crisis compelled the firm to freeze investor withdrawals, underscoring persistent stress in credit markets as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on the global economy. The asset manager’s surprise announcement late on Thursday marked the biggest-ever forced closure of Indian funds and fueled worries of a renewed wave of withdrawals from similar products. Indian corporate bonds slumped on the news, while banks and fund managers paced declines on the nation’s stock market.
FOOD
Tyson closes beef plant
Another huge meat plant has been closed indefinitely in the US, with experts saying the country is just weeks away from shortages. Tyson Foods Inc on Thursday said it was shutting its beef facility in Pasco, Washington, while team members undergo testing for COVID-19. That added to an avalanche of news that has hit in just one day. At least eight major US meat facilities have seen halts in the space of a few weeks. The Tyson plant in Washington produces enough beef in one day to feed 4 million people, the company said.
On a recent Friday afternoon, dozens of people sat hunched over laptops at TheDesk's six-story coworking space near Hong Kong's Central business district, while others chatted over snacks at tables on the outdoor terrace — all of them ignoring government advice to work from home to stop the spread of COVID-19. Whether escaping tiny apartments that are not conducive to work, or less concerned by a virus that has infected about 1,000 residents compared with more than 110,000 New Yorkers, the surprise result is coworking providers are thriving in Hong Kong, even as much of the world remains in lockdown.
By the middle of last month, John Lyotier's travel software business Left Technologies Inc was cratering with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seeking to cut costs, he reached out to his office landlord, who offered rent relief. Then he contacted Amazon.com Inc, asking to "explore creative financing opportunities" for his monthly cloud-computing bill. The response was succinct: "Nope, that's the way it is." The ability to rent computing power online has revolutionized the Internet economy and turned a trio of companies — Amazon, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google — into the indispensable utilities of the Web.
Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world's largest maker of sports shoes, apparel and accessories, is mulling pay cuts and furloughs for its Taiwanese employees as orders slump amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Taichung-based company — whose clients include Nike Inc, Adidas AG, Puma AG, New Balance Athletic Shoe Inc and Timberland Co — is contemplating temporary pay cuts of 10 percent, furloughs and other cost-saving measures that would affect 3,000 employees in Taiwan and officials based in overseas factories. Pou Chen spokesman Ho Ming-kun (何明坤) told reporters that the firm has not made a final decision, as it requires the consent of
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) yesterday announced that all employees would take pay cuts ranging from 15 to 25 percent from Friday next week to the end of July, the first airline in Taiwan implementing salary reductions to weather the COVID-19 crisis. The China Airlines Employees' Union approved the pay cuts following four-and-a-half hours of negotiations. The union asked CAL not to lay off staff and demanded that management take larger salary cuts than ordinary employees.