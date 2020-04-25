World Business Quick Take

Agencies





AIRLINES

Lufthansa warns on cashflow

Deutsche Lufthansa AG on Thursday said it risks running low on cash within weeks, as the global oil rout has deepened its distress. The German airline is discussing a 10 billion euro (US$10.8 billion) package, including guarantees, loans and some form of equity, with negotiators in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Belgium, people familiar with the matter said. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the sprawling airline group to halt most flights, choking off revenue, while outgoing costs for ticket refunds and financial obligations strain its reserves.

TECHNOLOGY

E-mail flaw not a risk: Apple

Apple Inc on Thursday said it has found “no evidence” a flaw in its e-mail app for iPhones and iPads has been used against customers, and that it believes the flaw does “not pose an immediate risk to our users.” San Francisco-based security firm ZecOps on Wednesday detailed a flaw that it said might have left more than half a billion iPhones vulnerable to hackers. CEO Zuk Avraham said he found evidence the vulnerability was exploited in at least six cybersecurity break-ins. In response to Apple’s statement, ZecOps said it found evidence of related hacks against “a few organizations,” and that it would share additional technical information once Apple released its software update.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Intel shelves sales forecast

Intel Corp on Thursday withdrew its full-year sales forecast, citing “significant economic uncertainty” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The world’s largest semiconductor maker reported a 23 percent increase in first-quarter revenue and better-than-projected profit, bolstered by demand for chips that run the laptops and server machines companies need to keep people working from home. However, Intel’s profit outlook fell short of estimates, sparking concerns that a spending slowdown would drag on its business for the rest of the year. Sales in the current period would be about US$18.5 billion, the company said in a statement on Thursday, compared with analysts’ average estimate of US$18.08 billion. Net profit would be about US$1.04 a share, compared with analysts’ expectations of US$1.11, it said.

FUNDS

Franklin freezes India funds

Franklin Templeton is to wind up US$4.1 billion of Indian debt funds after a liquidity crisis compelled the firm to freeze investor withdrawals, underscoring persistent stress in credit markets as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on the global economy. The asset manager’s surprise announcement late on Thursday marked the biggest-ever forced closure of Indian funds and fueled worries of a renewed wave of withdrawals from similar products. Indian corporate bonds slumped on the news, while banks and fund managers paced declines on the nation’s stock market.

FOOD

Tyson closes beef plant

Another huge meat plant has been closed indefinitely in the US, with experts saying the country is just weeks away from shortages. Tyson Foods Inc on Thursday said it was shutting its beef facility in Pasco, Washington, while team members undergo testing for COVID-19. That added to an avalanche of news that has hit in just one day. At least eight major US meat facilities have seen halts in the space of a few weeks. The Tyson plant in Washington produces enough beef in one day to feed 4 million people, the company said.