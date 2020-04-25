China cuts another policy rate, rolls over some funds

Bloomberg





The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) rolled over some of the targeted funds due yesterday, while cutting interest rates on the loans, the latest in a string of measures aimed at ensuring sufficient liquidity.

The central bank yesterday injected 56.1 billion yuan (US$7.9 billion) into the banking system via the targeted medium-term facility (TMLF), just as 267.4 billion yuan of the debt came due. The one-year funding was offered at an interest rate of 2.95 percent, compared with 3.15 percent during its last operation in January.

Analysts had expected a cut after the central bank lowered rates on some of its other policy tools to all-time lows. The bank skipped offering short-term funding via open market operations for a 17th consecutive day.

A flurry of measures in recent months have kept liquidity ample to support China’s weakened economy, with data last week showing the first contraction in decades in the first quarter.

Yesterday’s rate cut puts the TMLF back into line with other monetary tools, part of policymakers’ wide-ranging response to cushion the economy and bolster investor confidence. Lockdowns to contain the pandemic are set to result in China’s slowest annual economic growth since the 1970s.

Created last year, the TMLF has been used by the central bank to channel liquidity to specific parts of the economy while avoiding a flood of money in the interbank markets. However, that mindset has changed drastically since the virus outbreak called for much-broader monetary easing.

The PBOC’s relending and rediscounting tools are “more attractive to many of the small banks” now, as they offer funding at cheaper levels than the TMLF has, said Xing Zhaopeng (邢兆鵬), a market economist at Australia and New Zealand Bank China Co in Shanghai.

For investors, the rate on the medium-term lending facility — which last week was cut to 2.95 percent — is more important to watch than the TMLF’s because the former is China’s de facto policy rate, said Becky Liu (劉潔), head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered Bank Ltd in Hong Kong.

The yield on 10-year sovereign bonds hit 2.48 percent on April 8, the lowest since 2002, and other key tenors have been at their lowest in more than a decade.