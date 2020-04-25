US President Donald Trump was to hold a signing ceremony yesterday for a bill providing a nearly US$500 billion infusion of COVID-19 spending, rushing new relief to employers and hospitals buckling under the strain of a pandemic that has claimed almost 50,000 American lives and one in six US jobs.
The US Congress on Thursday almost unanimously passed the measure, but the lopsided tally belies a potentially bumpier path ahead as battle lines are being formed for much more ambitious future legislation that might prove far more difficult to maneuver through Congress.
The bipartisan measure passed as lawmakers gathered in Washington as a group for the first time since March 27, adopting stricter social distancing rules, while seeking to prove they can do their work despite the crisis.
Lawmakers’ masks and bandannas added a somber tone to their effort to aid a nation staggered by the health crisis and devastating economic costs of the pandemic.
“Millions of people out of work,” US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. “This is really a very, very, very sad day. We come to the floor with nearly 50,000 deaths, a huge number of people impacted and the uncertainty of it all. We hope to soon get to a recovery phase, but right now we’re still in mitigation.”
Anchoring the bill is the Trump administration’s US$250 billion funding request to replenish a fund to help small and medium-sized businesses with payroll, rent and other expenses.
The payroll program provides forgivable loans so businesses can continue paying workers while forced to stay closed for social distancing and stay-at-home orders. It also contains US$100 billion demanded by Democrats for hospitals and a nationwide testing program, along with a US$60 billion set aside for small banks and an alternative network of community development banks that focus on development in urban neighborhoods and rural areas ignored by many lenders.
There is also US$60 billion for small-business loans and grants delivered through the US Small Business Administration’s existing disaster aid program.
Trump on Thursday celebrated the bill’s passage at his daily White House briefing.
“At a time when many Americans are enduring significant economic challenges, this bill will help small businesses to keep millions of workers on the payroll,” he said.
The 388-to-5 vote — with US Representative Justin Amash voting “present” — came at the end of a nettlesome path to passage.
Republicans sought immediate action on Trump’s “clean” request for the small business money — backed by powerful, Republican-leaning business groups — but Democrats demanded equal funding for their priorities, frustrating Republicans who accused them of seeking leverage during the crisis.
Republicans said that delays in replenishing the paycheck subsidy program probably pushed some struggling businesses over the edge into closure.
With the entire Capitol closed to the public, visitors’ galleries were set aside for lawmakers in an effort to separate them.
Passage of more coronavirus relief is likely in the weeks ahead.
Supporters are already warning that the business-backed Payroll Protection Program would exhaust the new US$250 billion almost immediately. Launched just weeks ago, the program quickly reached its lending limit after approving nearly 1.7 million loans. That left thousands of small businesses in limbo as they sought help.
Pelosi and allies like US House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal said that the next measure would distribute more relief to individuals, extend more generous jobless benefits into the fall, provide another round of direct payments to most people and help those who are laid off afford health insurance.
