German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s pledge to back a huge stimulus package for the EU was not enough to force through a deal, as leaders inched ahead with their reconstruction plans during a videoconference on Thursday.
Merkel’s commitment came after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told heads of government that the eurozone economy could shrink by as much as 15 percent this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and they risk doing too little, too late, three people familiar with the remarks said.
The group endorsed a short-term 540 billion euro (US$580 billion) plan to support businesses and economies from the immediate fallout from the coronavirus, EU Council President Charles Michel said afterward in a press conference.
Photo: EPA-EFE
However, it still failed to make much progress on the longer-term rebuilding program, with member states split on how to spread the financial strains.
France and Spain are leading a group demanding the recovery is funded via grants from a supercharged EU budget, while Germany and the Netherlands insist the additional funds should take the form of loans.
An EU official familiar with the discussion said the commission was asked to come up with a compromise proposal by May 6.
An earlier draft plan circulated by the commission saw some disbursements as loans and the other half effectively handouts.
With more than 100,000 fatalities in the region, Europe has been hard hit by COVID-19 and the fallout from the crisis has exposed longstanding divisions over who pays for what.
Strict lockdowns have shuttered factories and halted travel, pitching the bloc into the worst recession in living memory, while leaders have been arguing over how to spread the financial burden of the rebuilding effort.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the call that not even in World War II was there such deep contraction in output as the one expected this year and only in the Great Depression would they see anything of similar magnitude, two officials said.
However, beyond the average figure, both the depth of contraction and the speed of recovery would be very uneven due to differences in fiscal space among countries, distorting the level playing field in the bloc’s single market, Von der Leyen said.
Merkel indicated that the EU should double the 540 billion euro rescue plan drawn up by finance ministers two weeks ago, officials said, as leaders set out their proposals for mitigating the economic fallout from the virus.
However, French President Emmanuel Macron and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez insisted that any aid would need to be grants, not loans, which would just contribute to member states’ debt load, officials said.
Sanchez said that grants would avoid overburdening the public finances of countries worst hit by the virus and would bolster European solidarity, one of the officials said.
One sign that the countries are nevertheless inching toward a compromise came from Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, whose country has been the hardest hit so far by COVID-19. Its public finances were already in the most perilous state before the infections began.
In a divergence from his allies in Paris and Madrid, Conte signaled he would be prepared to accept at least some of the aid provided as loans.
Economic data earlier on Thursday illustrated the challenge leaders face.
Measures of private-sector business activity plunged more than expected to an all-time low and signaled record job cuts.
Corporate and consumer confidence slumped in the bloc’s biggest economies.
On a recent Friday afternoon, dozens of people sat hunched over laptops at TheDesk’s six-story coworking space near Hong Kong’s Central business district, while others chatted over snacks at tables on the outdoor terrace — all of them ignoring government advice to work from home to stop the spread of COVID-19. Whether escaping tiny apartments that are not conducive to work, or less concerned by a virus that has infected about 1,000 residents compared with more than 110,000 New Yorkers, the surprise result is coworking providers are thriving in Hong Kong, even as much of the world remains in lockdown. TheDesk signed
By the middle of last month, John Lyotier’s travel software business Left Technologies Inc was cratering with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seeking to cut costs, he reached out to his office landlord, who offered rent relief. Then he contacted Amazon.com Inc, asking to “explore creative financing opportunities” for his monthly cloud-computing bill. The response was succinct: “Nope, that’s the way it is.” The ability to rent computing power online has revolutionized the Internet economy and turned a trio of companies — Amazon, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc’s Google — into the indispensable utilities of the Web. The trio was expected
RUNNING OUT OF STEAM: The world’s top athletic shoes maker said that it still needs the consent of its workers’ union as well as the government to make a final decision Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest maker of sports shoes, apparel and accessories, is mulling pay cuts and furloughs for its Taiwanese employees as orders slump amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Taichung-based company — whose clients include Nike Inc, Adidas AG, Puma AG, New Balance Athletic Shoe Inc and Timberland Co — is contemplating temporary pay cuts of 10 percent, furloughs and other cost-saving measures that would affect 3,000 employees in Taiwan and officials based in overseas factories. Pou Chen spokesman Ho Ming-kun (何明坤) told reporters that the firm has not made a final decision, as it requires the consent of
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) yesterday announced that all employees would take pay cuts ranging from 15 to 25 percent from Friday next week to the end of July, the first airline in Taiwan implementing salary reductions to weather the COVID-19 crisis. The China Airlines Employees’ Union approved the pay cuts following four-and-a-half hours of negotiations. The union asked CAL not to lay off staff and demanded that management take larger salary cuts than ordinary employees. The two sides also reached an agreement on reducing employees’ working hours, which would vary based on rank, union president Liu Hui-tsung (劉惠宗) told the