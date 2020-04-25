The food and beverage sector posted its biggest decline in 20 years, with revenue dropping 21 percent year-on-year last month amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Department of Statistics said on Thursday.
This translates into a fall of NT$15.3 billion (US$508.6 million), which is far greater than the NT$8.7 billion it predicted.
“With sales of NT$51.9 billion for last month, the sector posted its lowest figure in five years,” department Director-General Wang Shu-chuan (王淑娟) told a news conference in Taipei.
Restaurants, which make up the bulk of the sector’s sales, saw revenue last month plunge 22.3 percent on an annual basis to NT$42 billion.
The decrease was mainly due to a sharp decline in tourism, as well as local consumers’ dwindling appetite for eating out for fear of infections, Wang said.
On top of the entry restrictions implemented since early February, the government last month imposed a travel ban on foreign nationals.
While tea stalls posted a relatively small sales decline of 4.8 percent to NT$7.6 billion for last month, catering services witnessed a 36.4 percent fall in revenue to NT$2.3 billion.
“Less air travel meant less demand for in-flight meals,” Wang said.
By contrast, the wholesale sector saw revenue last month increase 7.9 percent year-on-year to NT$9.05 trillion, thanks to hefty sales from the machinery equipment industry.
The latter, which covers electronics such as PCs, smartphones and other handheld devices, posted a 19 percent surge in sales to NT$3.75 trillion.
Attributing the increase to delayed orders in February, as well as clients shifting orders to an earlier date, Wang said a pickup in sales of memory products also contributed to the solid performance.
Sales of pharmaceuticals and cosmetics soared 20.2 percent to NT$67.7 billion, while home appliances and cleaning products increased 3 percent to NT$51 billion due to the pandemic, Wang said.
Meanwhile, revenue from the retail sector contracted 3.4 percent last month to NT$2.91 trillion, as sales of fuel products dropped 21.5 percent to NT$17.1 billion amid slumping oil prices.
Sales of general merchandise declined 0.6 percent to NT$96.5 billion due to plummeting department store sales, which totaled NT$19.3 billion, while supermarket sales soared 30 percent to NT$21.1 billion.
The ministry also published data on online retail sales for the first time, with revenue last quarter rising 19.1 percent year-on-year to NT$81.1 billion, as consumers increasingly turned to online purchases.
