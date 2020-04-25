The Taiwan Institute for Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) yesterday slashed its forecast for the nation’s GDP growth to 1.58 percent this year, from the 2.67 percent it projected in January, as the COVID-19 pandemic is debilitating exports, private investment and consumer spending.
The revision was prompted by the spread of the novel coronavirus from China to Europe and the US, bringing economic activity to a virtual standstill for almost all of Taiwan’s export markets.
“Taiwan’s economy held resilient last quarter, but it might take an evident hit this quarter as most countries have shut down nonessential businesses and closed borders to foreigners,” TIER president Chang Chien-yi (張建一) said.
Although the outbreak is mild in Taiwan, with 428 confirmed cases, including six deaths, as of yesterday, the nation’s economy is not exempted from the COVID-19 crisis.
However, the Taipei-based think tank shared the government’s view about a slowdown, but not a recession.
Major technology firms, while cautious about the business outlook, have benefited from a boom in demand for remote working and learning gadgets, Chang said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) last week said that it was sticking to its projected record-high capital spending for this year, indicating that the landscape might not turn out too grim for electronics, TIER economic forecasting center director Gordon Sun (孫明德) said.
Demand for smartphones lost considerable steam, but laptop sales gained strong momentum, Sun said.
Outbound shipments are forecast to grow 1.66 percent this year, while imports are expected to pick up 1.55 percent, shedding 1.21 and 1.36 percentage points respectively from the projections in January, the institute said.
Non-tech sectors, such as suppliers of oil, plastics, chemicals and base metal products, are taking an extra blow from the oil price tumble, Chang said.
The manufacturing business sentiment gauge last month dropped 6.48 points sequentially to 82.35, an 11-year low, according to the institute’s monthly survey.
TIER expects the economy to hit the bottom this quarter and start a slow recovery in the second half, if major economies manage to control the virus outbreak in the summer.
“Uncertainty renders growth forecasting a difficult job as the virus remains a mystery,” Chang said.
The business sentiment among domestic service providers came in at 82.19 last month, a decline of 3.44 points from February to the weakest level since January 2016, TIER said.
Restaurants, hotels, insurers, and securities houses offered a bleak view, while others predicted flattish operations.
Companies in the property sector are conservative about transactions ahead, but have little intention to cut prices to facilitate sales, the institute said.
