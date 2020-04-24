World Business Quick Take

EUROZONE

Economic activity plummets

Economic activity in the eurozone all but ground to a halt this month as the COVID-19 pandemic forced governments to impose lockdowns and companies to stop operating, a survey showed yesterday. With people told to stay at home, economic activity has plummeted. IHS Markit’s Flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), seen as a good gauge of economic health, sank to 13.5, by far its lowest reading since the survey began in the middle of 1998 and considerably below all forecasts in a Reuters poll. Even the most pessimistic contributor to the poll had predicted a reading of 18.0. As countries began to shut down last month, the index staged its biggest one-month fall on record for the month of March, hurtling below 50, which separates growth from contraction, to 29.7.

EUROZONE

ECB to accept ‘junk’

The European Central Bank (ECB) is to accept some “junk”-rated debt as collateral for loans to banks, in a move that aims to shield the region’s most vulnerable economies as they face the risk of credit downgrades. The bank would accept bonds as long as they were rated at least “BBB-,” the lowest investment grade, on April 7, it said in a news release on Wednesday. “This ensures that assets and issuers that were investment grade at the time the governing council adopted the package of collateral easing measures remain eligible even if their rating falls two notches below the current minimum credit quality requirement of the eurosystem,” it said. The bank acted amid concerns that some government and corporate bonds are facing downgrades to non-investment grade by credit rating agencies because of the cost of fighting the pandemic. That would have made them ineligible for the ECB’s financing operations.

LOGISTICS

Shipments tipped to fall

Warehouses are getting so full of goods such as refrigerators and washing machines that retailers are asking shipping companies to push back deliveries, which might drag global container shipments down as much as 30 percent in the next few months, International Chamber of Shipping chairman Esben Poulsson said. Shipments have probably fallen about 15 percent so far this year amid the pandemic, Poulsson said. Second-quarter declines, compared with a year ago, would depend on by how much governments reopen economies, he said. “Inventories of goods like apparel, textiles, white goods, are full,” Poulsson said by telephone last week. “We are hearing of receivers of these goods asking shipping lines whether they can store these goods for a period of time or slow their ships down or basically delay taking delivery.”

AUTOMAKERS

Daimler expecting plunge

Daimler AG yesterday said that it expected to report a near 70 percent plunge in a key first-quarter earnings figure, while industrial free cash flow for this year would fall as customers shunned Mercedes-Benz showrooms amid the pandemic. Rival luxury vehicle maker BMW this month reported a 20.6 percent drop in first-quarter sales and said it was expecting a further decline in global demand. Daimler reported preliminary adjusted first-quarter earnings before interest and tax of 719 million euros (US$777.10 million), a 68.9 percent fall from a year earlier. It also expects total unit sales and revenue for this year to be lower compared with last year.