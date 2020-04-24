EUROZONE
Economic activity plummets
Economic activity in the eurozone all but ground to a halt this month as the COVID-19 pandemic forced governments to impose lockdowns and companies to stop operating, a survey showed yesterday. With people told to stay at home, economic activity has plummeted. IHS Markit’s Flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), seen as a good gauge of economic health, sank to 13.5, by far its lowest reading since the survey began in the middle of 1998 and considerably below all forecasts in a Reuters poll. Even the most pessimistic contributor to the poll had predicted a reading of 18.0. As countries began to shut down last month, the index staged its biggest one-month fall on record for the month of March, hurtling below 50, which separates growth from contraction, to 29.7.
EUROZONE
ECB to accept ‘junk’
The European Central Bank (ECB) is to accept some “junk”-rated debt as collateral for loans to banks, in a move that aims to shield the region’s most vulnerable economies as they face the risk of credit downgrades. The bank would accept bonds as long as they were rated at least “BBB-,” the lowest investment grade, on April 7, it said in a news release on Wednesday. “This ensures that assets and issuers that were investment grade at the time the governing council adopted the package of collateral easing measures remain eligible even if their rating falls two notches below the current minimum credit quality requirement of the eurosystem,” it said. The bank acted amid concerns that some government and corporate bonds are facing downgrades to non-investment grade by credit rating agencies because of the cost of fighting the pandemic. That would have made them ineligible for the ECB’s financing operations.
LOGISTICS
Shipments tipped to fall
Warehouses are getting so full of goods such as refrigerators and washing machines that retailers are asking shipping companies to push back deliveries, which might drag global container shipments down as much as 30 percent in the next few months, International Chamber of Shipping chairman Esben Poulsson said. Shipments have probably fallen about 15 percent so far this year amid the pandemic, Poulsson said. Second-quarter declines, compared with a year ago, would depend on by how much governments reopen economies, he said. “Inventories of goods like apparel, textiles, white goods, are full,” Poulsson said by telephone last week. “We are hearing of receivers of these goods asking shipping lines whether they can store these goods for a period of time or slow their ships down or basically delay taking delivery.”
AUTOMAKERS
Daimler expecting plunge
Daimler AG yesterday said that it expected to report a near 70 percent plunge in a key first-quarter earnings figure, while industrial free cash flow for this year would fall as customers shunned Mercedes-Benz showrooms amid the pandemic. Rival luxury vehicle maker BMW this month reported a 20.6 percent drop in first-quarter sales and said it was expecting a further decline in global demand. Daimler reported preliminary adjusted first-quarter earnings before interest and tax of 719 million euros (US$777.10 million), a 68.9 percent fall from a year earlier. It also expects total unit sales and revenue for this year to be lower compared with last year.
CRITICAL COG: The firm is a maker of crucial parts used in a wide range of industries, and any delays in delivery of its chips could spread to the rest of their supply networks Broadcom Inc, a chipmaker that supplies crucial components for Apple Inc’s iPhones, told clients that disruptions to the global supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic means that they would need to place orders for parts six months ahead of time. Lockdowns in Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines are “closing or severely restricting business operations,” Broadcom vice president of sales Nilesh Mistry told clients in a letter dated April 13 and seen by reporters. “Air and sea transport options have become unreliable and become more expensive, and have increased delays,” Mistry wrote. The San Jose, California-based company declined to comment. Broadcom
On a recent Friday afternoon, dozens of people sat hunched over laptops at TheDesk’s six-story coworking space near Hong Kong’s Central business district, while others chatted over snacks at tables on the outdoor terrace — all of them ignoring government advice to work from home to stop the spread of COVID-19. Whether escaping tiny apartments that are not conducive to work, or less concerned by a virus that has infected about 1,000 residents compared with more than 110,000 New Yorkers, the surprise result is coworking providers are thriving in Hong Kong, even as much of the world remains in lockdown. TheDesk signed
Top rice exporter Vietnam is struggling to replenish government reserves after consumers worldwide rushed to secure supplies of the food staple because of the worsening COVID-19 pandemic. The Southeast Asian nation last month asked local traders to supply rice for state stockpiles, with those offering the lowest prices winning government contracts. In usual years, traders would be given about three months to buy the rice from farmers and deliver it to the Vietnamese General Department of National Reserves. This year, the novel coronavirus upended those plans, and that could push Vietnam to further tighten rice export restrictions. Rice prices, in Vietnam and
By the middle of last month, John Lyotier’s travel software business Left Technologies Inc was cratering with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seeking to cut costs, he reached out to his office landlord, who offered rent relief. Then he contacted Amazon.com Inc, asking to “explore creative financing opportunities” for his monthly cloud-computing bill. The response was succinct: “Nope, that’s the way it is.” The ability to rent computing power online has revolutionized the Internet economy and turned a trio of companies — Amazon, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc’s Google — into the indispensable utilities of the Web. The trio was expected