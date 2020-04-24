Oil extends recovery from selloff, pressure remains

Bloomberg





Oil yesterday extended its recovery from Monday’s plunge below zero, but remained under intense pressure from a swelling global supply glut.

Futures in New York rose 12 percent to above US$15 a barrel after swinging between gains and losses earlier. Already inundated with bearish signals, the market shrugged off data released on Wednesday showing that US crude stockpiles rising to a three-year high and petroleum demand at a record low.

An order by US President Donald Trump authorizing the US Navy to destroy any Iranian gunboats that harass US ships might have lent some support.

Prices near or below zero are expected to persist until production drops to a level that would offset the collapse in demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICE Futures Europe Ltd on Tuesday confirmed that it has taken steps to prepare for negative Brent pricing, while oil traders are rewriting their risk models to accommodate potentially limitless declines.

A deal by OPEC+ to slash daily production by about 10 million barrels from next month is proving insufficient to offset demand losses that could be as high as 30 million barrels a day.

In the US, the world’s biggest oil producer, operators have started shutting wells and halting drilling, steps that could cut output by 20 percent and leave thousands of workers unemployed.

“While some may see negative WTI [West Texas Intermediate] pricing earlier this week as a quirk of the futures market, it’s an ominous sign,” IHS Markit vice president of energy consulting Victor Shum said.

It “reflects brutal market forces that are forcing supply to adjust to a much lower level of world oil demand,” Shum said.

WTI for June delivery rose 12 percent to US$15.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 7:36am in London. The contract for next month plunged to as low as minus-US$40.32 on Monday.

Brent for June settlement climbed 9.3 percent to US$22.26 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange. It advanced 5.4 percent in the previous session after falling to a 21-year low earlier.

Dated Brent, a reference for almost two-thirds of the world’s physical flows, on Wednesday was assessed at US$14.21 a barrel, compared with US$13.24 the day before, according to price reporting service S&P Global Platts.

US crude stockpiles rose 15 million barrels to 518.6 million, the highest in almost three years, the Energy Information Administration reported.

Inventories at the storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, swelled by 4.8 million barrels to 59.7 million, taking it closer to its maximum capacity of about 76 million barrels.

As onshore tanks fill, demand for tankers to store oil at sea is surging.

There is about 34 million barrels of crude oil in floating storage, with another 45 million to be loaded onto ships before the end of the month, said Rahul Kapoor, head of commodity analytics and research at IHS.

The maximum capacity for floating storage is about 190 million barrels at the moment, Kapoor said.