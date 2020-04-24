Virus Outbreak: US jobless claims erase long-term gains

LONG EXPANSION OVER: An expert said that when the economy reopens, initial unemployment claims would slow, but not everyone would get their jobs back

Reuters, WASHINGTON





A record 26 million Americans likely sought unemployment benefits over the past five weeks, confirming that all the jobs created during the longest employment boom in US history were wiped out in about a month amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yesterday’s weekly jobless claims report from the US Department of Labor was expected to add to bleak economic data and comes amid rising protests against nationwide lockdowns to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

US President Donald Trump has been anxious to restart the economy.

Trump on Wednesday applauded steps taken by some states to begin reopening their economies, despite warnings from health experts of a potential new surge in infections.

“The US economy is hemorrhaging jobs at a pace and scale never before recorded,” said Scott Anderson, chief economist at Bank of the West in San Francisco. “It compares to a natural disaster on a national scale.”

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits probably totaled 4.2 million in the week ended on Saturday last week, a Reuters survey of economists showed.

Still a figure that would have been seen as unimaginably high less than two months ago, it would be lower than the previous week’s 5.245 million.

Estimates in the survey for yesterday’s data were as high as 5.5 million.

Based on the median forecast, last week’s claims data would bring the cumulative unemployment benefits claims to about 26.2 million since the week ending March 21, representing about 16 percent of the labor force.

The economy created 22 million jobs during the employment boom which started in September 2010 and abruptly ended in February.

Last week’s claims report covered the period during which the government surveyed business establishments for the nonfarm payrolls component of this month’s employment report.

Economists are forecasting as many as 25 million jobs would be lost this month after the economy last month purged 701,000 positions, the largest decline in 11 years.

“It wipes out all the job gains during the long expansion,” said Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM in New York. “Once the economy begins to reopen initial claims will slow, but we have to be honest, not everyone is going to get their jobs back.”

The labor market slaughter adds to collapsing oil prices, retail sales, manufacturing production, homebuilding and home sales in reinforcing economists’ contention that the economy last month entered a recession.

The National Bureau of Economic Research, a private research institute regarded as the arbiter of US recessions, does not define a recession as two consecutive quarters of decline in real GDP, as is the rule of thumb in many countries. Instead, it looks for a drop in activity, spread across the economy and lasting more than a few months.

Although weekly jobless filings remain high, last week’s data would mark the third straight weekly decline, raising hopes that the worst might be over. Weekly claims appeared to have peaked at 6.867 million in the week ended March 28.

“Claims that have been backlogged due to capacity issues should continue to be processed, with initial claims dropping to more normal, but still elevated, levels,” said Andrew Hollenhorst, an economist at Citigroup in New York.