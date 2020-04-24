FSC fines Capital Investment over worker’s activity

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





The Financial Supervision Commission (FSC) fined Capital Investment Trust Corp (群益投信) NT$1.2 million (US$39,904) on Tuesday after the firm failed to detect loopholes in its intranet system that enabled one of its fund managers to break the rules.

The fund manager, surnamed Huang (黃), from April 2018 to September last year illegally bought shares of firms that were also part of funds he operated, breaching the Securities Investment Trust and Consulting Act (證券投資信託及顧問法), Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director-General Tsai Li-ling (蔡麗玲) told a news conference in Taipei.

The regulations say that fund managers at securities investment trust companies are not to trade corporate stocks or equity derivative that are also part of funds they manage, regardless of which direction the trades go, to avoid conflicts of interest, Tsai said.

For example, if one manager operates a fund investing in local semiconductor companies, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the manager cannot personally trade TSMC shares, Tsai said.

The FSC did not say that Huang had traded TSMC stocks.

Fund managers who want to buy stocks for themselves need to report their plans to their companies, but Huang did not report his, she said.

Securities investment trust companies usually have a section in charge of placing orders, and as Huang knew which equities his funds were to purchase, he would buy shares for himself a day earlier, Tsai said.

After the stock prices rose, Huang sold at a profit, she said.

The commission did not reveal how much Huang made, only saying that the total transactions added up to several tens of millions of New Taiwan dollars.

Preliminary investigations found that Huang purchased stocks in dozens of domestic companies via at least three dummy accounts, she said.

Securities investment trust companies usually ask fund mangers to hand over their mobile devices before starting work and have their intranet block investing Web sites to prevent staff from buying stocks during work hours.

However, Huang bought the shares through Capital Investment’s intranet, which the company should have detected and corrected, she said.

The commission has ordered the company to dismiss Huang, who cannot return to the financial industry for three years, she said.

The commission also warned Capital Investment, which means the company would not be able to launch new funds for six months, Tsai said.

Capital Investment said in a statement that it respects the commission’s decision and has reviewed its internal controls to address the issue.

The firm has discharged Huang and filed a lawsuit against him, it said.