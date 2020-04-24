The Financial Supervision Commission (FSC) fined Capital Investment Trust Corp (群益投信) NT$1.2 million (US$39,904) on Tuesday after the firm failed to detect loopholes in its intranet system that enabled one of its fund managers to break the rules.
The fund manager, surnamed Huang (黃), from April 2018 to September last year illegally bought shares of firms that were also part of funds he operated, breaching the Securities Investment Trust and Consulting Act (證券投資信託及顧問法), Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director-General Tsai Li-ling (蔡麗玲) told a news conference in Taipei.
The regulations say that fund managers at securities investment trust companies are not to trade corporate stocks or equity derivative that are also part of funds they manage, regardless of which direction the trades go, to avoid conflicts of interest, Tsai said.
For example, if one manager operates a fund investing in local semiconductor companies, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the manager cannot personally trade TSMC shares, Tsai said.
The FSC did not say that Huang had traded TSMC stocks.
Fund managers who want to buy stocks for themselves need to report their plans to their companies, but Huang did not report his, she said.
Securities investment trust companies usually have a section in charge of placing orders, and as Huang knew which equities his funds were to purchase, he would buy shares for himself a day earlier, Tsai said.
After the stock prices rose, Huang sold at a profit, she said.
The commission did not reveal how much Huang made, only saying that the total transactions added up to several tens of millions of New Taiwan dollars.
Preliminary investigations found that Huang purchased stocks in dozens of domestic companies via at least three dummy accounts, she said.
Securities investment trust companies usually ask fund mangers to hand over their mobile devices before starting work and have their intranet block investing Web sites to prevent staff from buying stocks during work hours.
However, Huang bought the shares through Capital Investment’s intranet, which the company should have detected and corrected, she said.
The commission has ordered the company to dismiss Huang, who cannot return to the financial industry for three years, she said.
The commission also warned Capital Investment, which means the company would not be able to launch new funds for six months, Tsai said.
Capital Investment said in a statement that it respects the commission’s decision and has reviewed its internal controls to address the issue.
The firm has discharged Huang and filed a lawsuit against him, it said.
CRITICAL COG: The firm is a maker of crucial parts used in a wide range of industries, and any delays in delivery of its chips could spread to the rest of their supply networks Broadcom Inc, a chipmaker that supplies crucial components for Apple Inc’s iPhones, told clients that disruptions to the global supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic means that they would need to place orders for parts six months ahead of time. Lockdowns in Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines are “closing or severely restricting business operations,” Broadcom vice president of sales Nilesh Mistry told clients in a letter dated April 13 and seen by reporters. “Air and sea transport options have become unreliable and become more expensive, and have increased delays,” Mistry wrote. The San Jose, California-based company declined to comment. Broadcom
On a recent Friday afternoon, dozens of people sat hunched over laptops at TheDesk’s six-story coworking space near Hong Kong’s Central business district, while others chatted over snacks at tables on the outdoor terrace — all of them ignoring government advice to work from home to stop the spread of COVID-19. Whether escaping tiny apartments that are not conducive to work, or less concerned by a virus that has infected about 1,000 residents compared with more than 110,000 New Yorkers, the surprise result is coworking providers are thriving in Hong Kong, even as much of the world remains in lockdown. TheDesk signed
Top rice exporter Vietnam is struggling to replenish government reserves after consumers worldwide rushed to secure supplies of the food staple because of the worsening COVID-19 pandemic. The Southeast Asian nation last month asked local traders to supply rice for state stockpiles, with those offering the lowest prices winning government contracts. In usual years, traders would be given about three months to buy the rice from farmers and deliver it to the Vietnamese General Department of National Reserves. This year, the novel coronavirus upended those plans, and that could push Vietnam to further tighten rice export restrictions. Rice prices, in Vietnam and
By the middle of last month, John Lyotier’s travel software business Left Technologies Inc was cratering with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seeking to cut costs, he reached out to his office landlord, who offered rent relief. Then he contacted Amazon.com Inc, asking to “explore creative financing opportunities” for his monthly cloud-computing bill. The response was succinct: “Nope, that’s the way it is.” The ability to rent computing power online has revolutionized the Internet economy and turned a trio of companies — Amazon, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc’s Google — into the indispensable utilities of the Web. The trio was expected