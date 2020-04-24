Virus Outbreak: CHPT frets about visibility amid pandemic

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Chunghwa Precision Test Technology Co (CHPT, 中華精測), which provides wafer and chip testing services, yesterday said that visibility remains vague for the second half of this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic might cripple consumer demand in the US and Europe.

The Taoyuan-based company said that disruptions to supply chains and production worried it most earlier this year.

With the novel coronavirus spreading rapidly in the US and Europe, the firm said it fears that the economic fallout would dampen consumer demand for electronics.

“The US and Europe are the major markets for consumer electronics. Only when consumer demand increases there will capacities [built] be digested,” CHPT president Scott Huang (黃水可) told investors.

“We are conservative about growth. Our main concern is that the pandemic might affect macroeconomics in the second half. We cannot have a clear picture [of market demand],” he said.

Clients are reluctant to place longer-term orders, given dynamic market changes, Huang said.

“We have only seen rush orders trickle in,” he said.

The company said that it expects revenue from its new vertical probe card service to grow between 10 percent and 20 percent this year, adding that it aims to triple capacity to about 1 million wafers per month by end of this year, which would help it break into the world’s top 10 vertical probe card suppliers, from No. 18 now.

Vertical probe card service last quarter contributed 26 percent to the company’s overall revenue of NT$900 million (US$29.93 million), company data showed.

It said it expects 5G deployment and applications to drive growth for the semiconductor industry.

The company declined to provide full revenue guidance, but it reassured investors that clients did not slash orders because of the pandemic.

Customers did delay shipments of some products in the first quarter to cope with dynamic changes in market demand, but those orders were pushed back to this and next quarter, the company said.

Addressing investor concern about a major client losing orders from a US smartphone maker next year, CHPT said that the effects should be mild, as no single client contributes more than 30 percent of its overall revenue.

The company said that it aims to keep its gross margin at between 50 percent and 55 percent this year.

As the firm provides testing services to Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) chip design arm, Hisilicon Technologies Co (海思半導體), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), investors have expressed concerned about the effects of the US’ goal of tightening import curbs on Huawei.

Any impact on CHPT would be short-lived due to its broad customer base, the company said, implying that Huawei’s alternative mobile phone chip supplier is also a client.

Huawei could turn to local handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) or South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co for chips, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported yesterday.