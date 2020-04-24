Chunghwa Precision Test Technology Co (CHPT, 中華精測), which provides wafer and chip testing services, yesterday said that visibility remains vague for the second half of this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic might cripple consumer demand in the US and Europe.
The Taoyuan-based company said that disruptions to supply chains and production worried it most earlier this year.
With the novel coronavirus spreading rapidly in the US and Europe, the firm said it fears that the economic fallout would dampen consumer demand for electronics.
“The US and Europe are the major markets for consumer electronics. Only when consumer demand increases there will capacities [built] be digested,” CHPT president Scott Huang (黃水可) told investors.
“We are conservative about growth. Our main concern is that the pandemic might affect macroeconomics in the second half. We cannot have a clear picture [of market demand],” he said.
Clients are reluctant to place longer-term orders, given dynamic market changes, Huang said.
“We have only seen rush orders trickle in,” he said.
The company said that it expects revenue from its new vertical probe card service to grow between 10 percent and 20 percent this year, adding that it aims to triple capacity to about 1 million wafers per month by end of this year, which would help it break into the world’s top 10 vertical probe card suppliers, from No. 18 now.
Vertical probe card service last quarter contributed 26 percent to the company’s overall revenue of NT$900 million (US$29.93 million), company data showed.
It said it expects 5G deployment and applications to drive growth for the semiconductor industry.
The company declined to provide full revenue guidance, but it reassured investors that clients did not slash orders because of the pandemic.
Customers did delay shipments of some products in the first quarter to cope with dynamic changes in market demand, but those orders were pushed back to this and next quarter, the company said.
Addressing investor concern about a major client losing orders from a US smartphone maker next year, CHPT said that the effects should be mild, as no single client contributes more than 30 percent of its overall revenue.
The company said that it aims to keep its gross margin at between 50 percent and 55 percent this year.
As the firm provides testing services to Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) chip design arm, Hisilicon Technologies Co (海思半導體), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), investors have expressed concerned about the effects of the US’ goal of tightening import curbs on Huawei.
Any impact on CHPT would be short-lived due to its broad customer base, the company said, implying that Huawei’s alternative mobile phone chip supplier is also a client.
Huawei could turn to local handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) or South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co for chips, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported yesterday.
CRITICAL COG: The firm is a maker of crucial parts used in a wide range of industries, and any delays in delivery of its chips could spread to the rest of their supply networks Broadcom Inc, a chipmaker that supplies crucial components for Apple Inc’s iPhones, told clients that disruptions to the global supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic means that they would need to place orders for parts six months ahead of time. Lockdowns in Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines are “closing or severely restricting business operations,” Broadcom vice president of sales Nilesh Mistry told clients in a letter dated April 13 and seen by reporters. “Air and sea transport options have become unreliable and become more expensive, and have increased delays,” Mistry wrote. The San Jose, California-based company declined to comment. Broadcom
On a recent Friday afternoon, dozens of people sat hunched over laptops at TheDesk’s six-story coworking space near Hong Kong’s Central business district, while others chatted over snacks at tables on the outdoor terrace — all of them ignoring government advice to work from home to stop the spread of COVID-19. Whether escaping tiny apartments that are not conducive to work, or less concerned by a virus that has infected about 1,000 residents compared with more than 110,000 New Yorkers, the surprise result is coworking providers are thriving in Hong Kong, even as much of the world remains in lockdown. TheDesk signed
Top rice exporter Vietnam is struggling to replenish government reserves after consumers worldwide rushed to secure supplies of the food staple because of the worsening COVID-19 pandemic. The Southeast Asian nation last month asked local traders to supply rice for state stockpiles, with those offering the lowest prices winning government contracts. In usual years, traders would be given about three months to buy the rice from farmers and deliver it to the Vietnamese General Department of National Reserves. This year, the novel coronavirus upended those plans, and that could push Vietnam to further tighten rice export restrictions. Rice prices, in Vietnam and
By the middle of last month, John Lyotier’s travel software business Left Technologies Inc was cratering with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seeking to cut costs, he reached out to his office landlord, who offered rent relief. Then he contacted Amazon.com Inc, asking to “explore creative financing opportunities” for his monthly cloud-computing bill. The response was succinct: “Nope, that’s the way it is.” The ability to rent computing power online has revolutionized the Internet economy and turned a trio of companies — Amazon, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc’s Google — into the indispensable utilities of the Web. The trio was expected