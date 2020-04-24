The central bank yesterday significantly eased financing terms for local lenders to borrow from it, giving them more incentive to offer loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bank also said that, if necessary, it would double the size of maximum loans from NT$200 billion (US$6.65 billion) to NT$400 billion to avert a credit crunch.
From Monday next week, interest rates for local banks that seek financing from the central bank would drop to 0.1 percent from 0.25 percent, Department of Banking Director-General Chen E-dawn (陳一端) told a media briefing in Taipei.
The decision came after local lenders asked whether the central bank could offer more incentives to take part in a special loan program intended to help small corporate borrowers amid the pandemic.
Since April 1, the central bank has capped interest at 1 percent for up to NT$2 million and no more than 1.5 percent for loans of up to NT$6 million, both for 12 months.
The financing terms would remain unchanged, allowing lenders an interest margin of at least 0.9 percent as the virus outbreak and containment measures have crippled economic activity and strained small businesses.
The central bank called on domestic lenders to fulfill their social responsibility and facilitate loans to affected SMEs and micro-borrowers to avoid massive unemployment.
Many companies, mostly in the hospitality industry, have shrunk operations and furloughed employees.
About 2,000 applications have resulted in loans totaling NT$3.5 billion so far, Chen said, adding that the central bank can double the funding pool if the virus crisis worsens.
From May 4, credit cooperatives, and agricultural and fishery associations, are allowed to join the lending program, as many borrowers feel more comfortable with loans from grassroots financial institutions, Chen said.
Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) has said that the cash injection and a rate cut of 25 basis points last month were not intended to spur economic growth, but to mitigate the financial burden on companies and households.
The central bank would implement additional measures, if needed, but would not embark on quantitative easing or lower interest rates to zero as the local market is flush with liquidity, Yang said.
CRITICAL COG: The firm is a maker of crucial parts used in a wide range of industries, and any delays in delivery of its chips could spread to the rest of their supply networks Broadcom Inc, a chipmaker that supplies crucial components for Apple Inc’s iPhones, told clients that disruptions to the global supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic means that they would need to place orders for parts six months ahead of time. Lockdowns in Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines are “closing or severely restricting business operations,” Broadcom vice president of sales Nilesh Mistry told clients in a letter dated April 13 and seen by reporters. “Air and sea transport options have become unreliable and become more expensive, and have increased delays,” Mistry wrote. The San Jose, California-based company declined to comment. Broadcom
On a recent Friday afternoon, dozens of people sat hunched over laptops at TheDesk’s six-story coworking space near Hong Kong’s Central business district, while others chatted over snacks at tables on the outdoor terrace — all of them ignoring government advice to work from home to stop the spread of COVID-19. Whether escaping tiny apartments that are not conducive to work, or less concerned by a virus that has infected about 1,000 residents compared with more than 110,000 New Yorkers, the surprise result is coworking providers are thriving in Hong Kong, even as much of the world remains in lockdown. TheDesk signed
Top rice exporter Vietnam is struggling to replenish government reserves after consumers worldwide rushed to secure supplies of the food staple because of the worsening COVID-19 pandemic. The Southeast Asian nation last month asked local traders to supply rice for state stockpiles, with those offering the lowest prices winning government contracts. In usual years, traders would be given about three months to buy the rice from farmers and deliver it to the Vietnamese General Department of National Reserves. This year, the novel coronavirus upended those plans, and that could push Vietnam to further tighten rice export restrictions. Rice prices, in Vietnam and
By the middle of last month, John Lyotier’s travel software business Left Technologies Inc was cratering with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seeking to cut costs, he reached out to his office landlord, who offered rent relief. Then he contacted Amazon.com Inc, asking to “explore creative financing opportunities” for his monthly cloud-computing bill. The response was succinct: “Nope, that’s the way it is.” The ability to rent computing power online has revolutionized the Internet economy and turned a trio of companies — Amazon, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc’s Google — into the indispensable utilities of the Web. The trio was expected