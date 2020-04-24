Virus Outbreak: Central bank eases loan terms to aid SMEs

AT LENDERS’ REQUEST: The terms would allow lenders an interest margin of at least 0.9 percent, as containment measures have strained small businesses, the bank said

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The central bank yesterday significantly eased financing terms for local lenders to borrow from it, giving them more incentive to offer loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bank also said that, if necessary, it would double the size of maximum loans from NT$200 billion (US$6.65 billion) to NT$400 billion to avert a credit crunch.

From Monday next week, interest rates for local banks that seek financing from the central bank would drop to 0.1 percent from 0.25 percent, Department of Banking Director-General Chen E-dawn (陳一端) told a media briefing in Taipei.

The decision came after local lenders asked whether the central bank could offer more incentives to take part in a special loan program intended to help small corporate borrowers amid the pandemic.

Since April 1, the central bank has capped interest at 1 percent for up to NT$2 million and no more than 1.5 percent for loans of up to NT$6 million, both for 12 months.

The financing terms would remain unchanged, allowing lenders an interest margin of at least 0.9 percent as the virus outbreak and containment measures have crippled economic activity and strained small businesses.

The central bank called on domestic lenders to fulfill their social responsibility and facilitate loans to affected SMEs and micro-borrowers to avoid massive unemployment.

Many companies, mostly in the hospitality industry, have shrunk operations and furloughed employees.

About 2,000 applications have resulted in loans totaling NT$3.5 billion so far, Chen said, adding that the central bank can double the funding pool if the virus crisis worsens.

From May 4, credit cooperatives, and agricultural and fishery associations, are allowed to join the lending program, as many borrowers feel more comfortable with loans from grassroots financial institutions, Chen said.

Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) has said that the cash injection and a rate cut of 25 basis points last month were not intended to spur economic growth, but to mitigate the financial burden on companies and households.

The central bank would implement additional measures, if needed, but would not embark on quantitative easing or lower interest rates to zero as the local market is flush with liquidity, Yang said.