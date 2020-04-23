World Business Quick Take

Agencies





INTERNET

Facebook buys stake in Jio

Facebook Inc has taken a US$5.7 billion stake in the Jio digital platforms business of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, the two sides said yesterday, marking one of the biggest foreign investments in the country. The deal gives the US social media giant a 10 percent stake in Jio Platforms, part of Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd empire. Facebook said that it wanted to link up the “power of WhatsApp,” its messaging subsidiary, with Jio, which is taking a fast-growing share of the online sector to increase digital business. India is Facebook’s largest market with about 400 million users.

MEDIA

HK newspaper cuts staff

Hong Kong’s flagship English-language newspaper, the South China Morning Post is to cut senior management pay and ask staff to take unpaid leave for three weeks, a staff letter showed. CEO Gary Liu (劉可瑞) said in the letter that the cost cuts were needed because of a 20 percent fall in revenues in the 2019-2020 fiscal year and a 50 percent drop in the latest quarter despite more readers amid last year’s protests and the coronavirus outbreak. Liu said that “limited” layoffs would take place, salaries would be frozen and he was cutting “almost everything that can be spared” on operations.

AIRLINES

JAL cuts forecast 43%

Japan Airlines Corp (JAL) yesterday cut its forecast for annual net profits by 43 percent because of COVID-19. With the pandemic hammering both domestic and international routes, JAL said that net profit for the 2019 fiscal year that ended last month would be ￥53 billion yen (US$492.3 million), against an earlier forecast of ￥93 billion. JAL said that demand had plunged owing to entry bans around the world, the cancelation of major domestic events and a state of emergency in Japan with authorities requesting citizens refrain from travel. It also sharply revised down its sales to ￥1.41 trillion from a previous estimate of ￥1.48 trillion.

AUSTRALIA

Retail sales hit record

Retail sales last month soared by the most on record as households embarked on a buying frenzy, led by massive purchases of toilet paper, ahead of an expected lockdown to contain COVID-19. Preliminary sales advanced 8.2 percent last month, exceeding the previous record of 8.1 percent ahead of the introduction of a consumption tax in 2000, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said yesterday. There was “unprecedented demand in March in the food retailing industry, with strong sales across supermarkets, liquor retailing and other specialized food,” the bureau said. “Additional analysis indicates monthly turnover doubled for products such as toilet and tissue paper, and rice and pasta.”

CHINA

Bad debt rises in Q1

Bad debt at banks climbed in the first quarter even as lenders deferred payments on and rolled over a combined 1.5 trillion yuan (US$212 billion) in loans amid the pandemic. After allowing banks to take a more lenient approach on how they classify bad debt, regulators yesterday revealed that the industry’s nonperforming loan ratio nudged up just 0.06 percentage point to 2.04 percent at the end of last month. The increase was held at bay as lenders agreed to let small businesses defer payments on 880 billion yuan in debt and rolled over another 576.8 billion yuan, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said.