INTERNET
Facebook buys stake in Jio
Facebook Inc has taken a US$5.7 billion stake in the Jio digital platforms business of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, the two sides said yesterday, marking one of the biggest foreign investments in the country. The deal gives the US social media giant a 10 percent stake in Jio Platforms, part of Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd empire. Facebook said that it wanted to link up the “power of WhatsApp,” its messaging subsidiary, with Jio, which is taking a fast-growing share of the online sector to increase digital business. India is Facebook’s largest market with about 400 million users.
MEDIA
HK newspaper cuts staff
Hong Kong’s flagship English-language newspaper, the South China Morning Post is to cut senior management pay and ask staff to take unpaid leave for three weeks, a staff letter showed. CEO Gary Liu (劉可瑞) said in the letter that the cost cuts were needed because of a 20 percent fall in revenues in the 2019-2020 fiscal year and a 50 percent drop in the latest quarter despite more readers amid last year’s protests and the coronavirus outbreak. Liu said that “limited” layoffs would take place, salaries would be frozen and he was cutting “almost everything that can be spared” on operations.
AIRLINES
JAL cuts forecast 43%
Japan Airlines Corp (JAL) yesterday cut its forecast for annual net profits by 43 percent because of COVID-19. With the pandemic hammering both domestic and international routes, JAL said that net profit for the 2019 fiscal year that ended last month would be ￥53 billion yen (US$492.3 million), against an earlier forecast of ￥93 billion. JAL said that demand had plunged owing to entry bans around the world, the cancelation of major domestic events and a state of emergency in Japan with authorities requesting citizens refrain from travel. It also sharply revised down its sales to ￥1.41 trillion from a previous estimate of ￥1.48 trillion.
AUSTRALIA
Retail sales hit record
Retail sales last month soared by the most on record as households embarked on a buying frenzy, led by massive purchases of toilet paper, ahead of an expected lockdown to contain COVID-19. Preliminary sales advanced 8.2 percent last month, exceeding the previous record of 8.1 percent ahead of the introduction of a consumption tax in 2000, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said yesterday. There was “unprecedented demand in March in the food retailing industry, with strong sales across supermarkets, liquor retailing and other specialized food,” the bureau said. “Additional analysis indicates monthly turnover doubled for products such as toilet and tissue paper, and rice and pasta.”
CHINA
Bad debt rises in Q1
Bad debt at banks climbed in the first quarter even as lenders deferred payments on and rolled over a combined 1.5 trillion yuan (US$212 billion) in loans amid the pandemic. After allowing banks to take a more lenient approach on how they classify bad debt, regulators yesterday revealed that the industry’s nonperforming loan ratio nudged up just 0.06 percentage point to 2.04 percent at the end of last month. The increase was held at bay as lenders agreed to let small businesses defer payments on 880 billion yuan in debt and rolled over another 576.8 billion yuan, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said.
CRITICAL COG: The firm is a maker of crucial parts used in a wide range of industries, and any delays in delivery of its chips could spread to the rest of their supply networks Broadcom Inc, a chipmaker that supplies crucial components for Apple Inc’s iPhones, told clients that disruptions to the global supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic means that they would need to place orders for parts six months ahead of time. Lockdowns in Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines are “closing or severely restricting business operations,” Broadcom vice president of sales Nilesh Mistry told clients in a letter dated April 13 and seen by reporters. “Air and sea transport options have become unreliable and become more expensive, and have increased delays,” Mistry wrote. The San Jose, California-based company declined to comment. Broadcom
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) plans to apply with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to run clinical tests of its new drug Besremi for COVID-19, the firm said yesterday. The interferon drug, which modulates immune response by interning with viral proliferation, was designed to treat polycythemia vera, a rare blood disease, and has been marketed in Europe since last year, PharmaEssentia said. However, given that there is no specific treatment for COVID-19 and some studies have found that alpha-type interferons combined with other antiviral drugs worked against Middle East respiratory syndrome in animal tests, the firm aims to test whether its drug
On a recent Friday afternoon, dozens of people sat hunched over laptops at TheDesk’s six-story coworking space near Hong Kong’s Central business district, while others chatted over snacks at tables on the outdoor terrace — all of them ignoring government advice to work from home to stop the spread of COVID-19. Whether escaping tiny apartments that are not conducive to work, or less concerned by a virus that has infected about 1,000 residents compared with more than 110,000 New Yorkers, the surprise result is coworking providers are thriving in Hong Kong, even as much of the world remains in lockdown. TheDesk signed
COST-GAP CHALLENGE: The company said that it is evaluating its US plans, with a requirement being ‘if we do a US fab, it has to be a leading-edge fab,’ or close to it Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday cut its revenue growth forecast for this year as the COVID-19 pandemic is dampening demand for 5G smartphones and other consumer electronics, although it held US$15 billion to US$16 billion in capital spending for this year. The supplier of chips for iPhones said that it is continuing to invest in advanced 7-nanometer (nm), 5nm and 3nm technology, as 5G deployments and high-performance-computing-related applications are expected to drive growth for next several years. It said it plans to start volume production of 3nm technology in 2022 at its fab in Tainan, which would make TSMC the