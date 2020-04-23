Leave Venezuela, US tells Chevron

AP, CARACAS





US President Donald Trump’s administration on Tuesday ordered Chevron Corp to “wind down” operations in Venezuela by Dec. 1, barring the California-based oil giant in the meantime from drilling or exporting, as the US increases pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to give up power.

Chevron is the last major US oil company to do business in crisis-wracked Venezuela, investing in the South American nation’s oil fields and machinery over the past century with an estimated value of US$2.6 billion, which analysts say Maduro’s government would likely take over.

It is the latest ins a series of steps the White House has taken against Maduro, quickening the pace of its push to end his presidency and more than 20 years of socialist rule that critics blame for leading the once rich oil-producing nation to economic and political ruin.

A view of a Chevron refinery in Pascagoula, Mississippi, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE

This comes at a tumultuous time for oil producing nations with global energy prices driven down in part due to a glut of oil in storage worldwide as drivers stay home under coronavirus quarantines rather than gas up their cars or board planes.

Venezuela sits atop the world’s largest oil reserves, yet its political upheaval and economic crunch have led 4.5 million people in recent years to flee their native country, where many lack basic services like running water, electricity, gasoline and functioning hospitals.

Chevron had been arguing that any void in Venezuela created by its departure would likely be filled by companies from Russia and China, harming long-term strategic US interests in the country, which is an OPEC member.

Chevron spokesperson Ray Fohr said the company would follow the laws and regulations, while remaining committed to the “integrity of our joint venture assets, the safety and wellbeing of our employees and their families.”

Chevron’s net daily production last year averaged 35,300 barrels of crude oil, equal to about 6 percent of Venezuela’s total production.

Recently, Venezuela had been scaling down more amid the tumult in the global oil market.

Russ Dallen, head of the Miami-based investment firm Caracas Capital Markets, expects the Venezuelan government to take over Chevron’s operations itself and predicts Maduro’s administration would eventually run them into the ground.

That is what happened to a long list of US-built factories that fell into the socialist government’s hands when they decided to leave or were expropriated, he said.

“It may take years of decay for the government to destroy the Tiffany diamond that Chevron has built there,” Dallen said. “I have no doubt they’ll be able to destroy it.”

The US and nearly 60 nations support Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaido’s claim to be the country’s legitimate president, calling Maduro’s 2018 election a sham because leading opposition candidates were banned.

Shortly after Guaido declared his plans to oust Maduro in early January last year, the White House hit Venezuela’s state-run oil company PDVSA with sanctions, aimed at cutting the socialist government off from hard cash it earned from oil production.

However, the US allowed Chevron, which operates joint ventures with PDVSA, to continue working in Venezuela.

US Department of the Treasury officials had to renew Chevron’s license to operate in Venezuela every few months.

Now, Chevron is allowed to maintain its presence there until Dec. 1 and perform essential maintenance.

Oilfield service providers Halliburton Co, Schlumberger Ltd, Baker Hughes Inc and Weatherford International Ltd also have to cease their work in Venezuela under the action affecting Chevron, Treasury officials said.