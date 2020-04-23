Virus Outbreak: Heineken beer sales fall amid lockdowns, but worse to come

Reuters, BRUSSELS





Heineken NV, the world’s second-largest brewer, reported a 14 percent slide in beer sales last month, with sharp declines in all regions as the COVID-19 pandemic closed pubs and restaurants worldwide.

In some countries, such as South Africa, the Dutch brewer was forced to shut down production. In France, Italy and Spain, increased beer sales in stores failed to compensate for the collapse of bar trade.

The maker of Heineken, Tiger and Sol beers, and Strongbow cider, yesterday said that first-quarter net profit fell by 68 percent to 94 million euros (US$102.1 million).

Beer volumes fell 2.1 percent in the quarter while overall volumes, including cider and soft drinks, fell 3.9 percent, confirming guidance given two weeks ago.

The second quarter would be worse, with an impact also in the second half of the year as lockdowns may be lifted but the impact on the economy endured, Heineken said.

The company said that the lack of clarity on the effects of COVID-19 meant that it has withdrawn all guidance for this year.

Bonuses this year for senior managers would be canceled, it said.

Heineken added that it would pay its planned final dividend for last year, but would not provide an interim dividend after its half-year results in August.

Last year, it gave an interim payment of 0.64 euros per share.

Its annual results would be hit by lower volumes and other effects, including increased credit losses from customers, issues of small suppliers and impairments and the devaluation of emerging market currencies versus the US dollar and euro.

Heineken’s major markets are Brazil, Mexico and Vietnam and the company is also the largest brewer in Europe.

Heineken said that it had reduced discretionary spending by suspending corporate events and hiring and pausing or scaling down projects and technology upgrades.

With bars closed, Heineken said that its business focus was on replenishing store shelves and aiding store deliveries. It was also pushing e-commerce beer sales.

Danish rival Carlsberg earlier this month said that it was expanding cost-cutting as consumers in Europe opted more for less pricy multipacks of mainstream lagers than craft or specialty beers.