Virus Outbreak: Netflix adds 15.8m users during virus lockdowns

Reuters





Netflix Inc on Tuesday reported a surge in new customers as audiences stayed in their homes to help fight COVID-19 and binged on series such as Tiger King, but the company predicted a weaker second half of the year if quarantine orders are lifted.

The world’s largest streaming service gained 15.8 million paying customers in the first three months of the year, bringing its global total to 182.9 million at the end of last month.

That nearly doubled the average Wall Street expectation of nearly 8 million, FactSet data showed.

However, Netflix warned that it expected fewer new customers from July to December compared with a year earlier. Many people who would have joined then are likely to have already signed up, executives said.

“We expect viewing to decline and membership growth to decelerate as home confinement ends,” Netflix said in a letter to shareholders.

Netflix also issued a bullish forecast that it would add 7.5 million new customers for the current quarter, which ends in June, although the company said that it was “mostly guesswork” given uncertainty over when stay-at-home orders might be lifted. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected 3.8 million.

For the just-ended quarter, Netflix’s earnings per share fell short of analyst expectations. The company posted diluted earnings per share of US$1.57, below the US$1.65 consensus, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose to US$5.77 billion from US$4.52 billion. Analysts on average had expected US$5.76 billion.

Appreciation of the US dollar, due partially to the pandemic, dragged on international revenue, the company said.

As streaming video has grown in the US, the market has become more competitive with the debut of Walt Disney Co’s Disney+ and upcoming rivals. That has pushed Netflix to look for growth overseas.

The company’s biggest expansion from January through last month came from Europe, where it added 4.4 million new customers.