Virus Outbreak: TI Q1 sales beat expectations

MEETING DEMAND: Texas Instruments said that a jump in short-term demand from customers building chip inventories in the first quarter is expected to fall next month

Bloomberg





Texas Instruments Inc (IT) reported first-quarter revenue that beat analysts’ estimates, helped by customers stocking up on components to avoid potential supply disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It also forecast sales that exceeded some Wall Street expectations.

CEO Rich Templeton made a rare appearance on an earnings conference call to emphasize that the company would keep plants running and maintain spending on research and new production.

The chipmaker also stuck to its pledge to return free cash flow to investors through share buybacks and dividends.

First-quarter net income fell to US$1.17 billion, or US$1.24 per share, from US$1.22 billion, or US$1.26 per share, from a year earlier. Revenue dropped 7 percent to US$3.33 billion.

That easily beat Wall Street expectations, data compiled by Bloomberg showed, although there was a wide range of forecasts.

Texas Instruments said that second-quarter earnings would be US$0.64 to US$1.04 per share, on revenue of US$2.61 billion to US$3.19 billion. On average, analysts predicted profit of US$0.93 and sales of US$3.1 billion.

One analyst was looking for revenue to be as low as US$2.5 billion.

“With a COVID-19 recession likely upon us, and with reduced visibility of customer demand, we are using the 2008 financial crisis to model our second-quarter outlook,” the company said. “To reflect the increased uncertainty, we have expanded the range of our guidance.”

Texas Instruments is the first major US chipmaker to report results following the lockdown of much of the population in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus.

The company’s semiconductors are in everything from dishwashers to satellites, making the business an important indicator of demand across the economy.

Executives said that they are seeing short-term demand from customers building chip inventories.

When that is complete, the company expects demand to fall, and it is predicting orders would decline next month.

The chipmaker is nonetheless determined to keep production running and build its own stockpile to make sure it can satisfy any snapback in demand that happens once the pandemic has passed.

“Many customers are still processing what’s happening,” chief financial officer Rafael Lizardi said on the conference call. “This thing could go multiple ways in the second quarter and the third.”

In related news, STMicroelectronics NV, the chipmaker that supplies Apple Inc and Tesla Inc, said that declining demand for semiconductors for automobiles would cause a drop in sales this quarter.

The European company, whose competitors include Texas Instruments and Infineon Technologies AG, sees second-quarter net revenues falling to about US$2 billion compared with US$2.2 billion a year earlier, it said in a statement yesterday.

First-quarter revenue rose 7.5 percent to US$2.23 billion due to higher sales of imaging chips, used in smartphones, as well as its analog and microcontrollers business.

“Our second quarter outlook is taking into account the declining demand environment, especially in automotive, as well as the ongoing operational and logistics challenges due to current governmental regulations,” the company said in the statement. “We anticipate that all of our manufacturing sites will be operational. Some of them will run at reduced capacity.”

The company sees revenues for this year at US$8.8 billion to US$9.5 billion as growth picks up in the second half of the year.

Growth in the second half would be related to “already engaged customer programs and the removal of supply constraints,” it said.