EQUITIES
TAIEX closes above 10,300
The TAIEX closed slightly higher yesterday on bargain hunting, which helped the main board recoup its earlier losses of more than 100 points caused by a plunge in US markets overnight. Bargain hunting focused on large-cap stocks across the board, lifting the market above the technical hurdle of 10,300 points by the end of the session to close near the day’s high, traders said. The TAIEX closed up 19.32 points, or 0.19 percent, at 10,307.74, on turnover of NT$151.80 billion (US$5.04 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$3.45 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
OPTOELECTRONICS
Largan proposes dividend
Largan Precision Co’s (大立光) board of directors yesterday proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$79 per share, a historic high, the company said in a regulatory filing. Based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$210.7, the cash dividend represents a payout ratio of 37.49 percent, the same as the previous year. The company said that it would distribute NT$10.597 billion in cash to shareholders. It has also signed engineering contracts and equipment purchases for the construction of a new plant at the Taichung Industrial Park (台中工業區) that are worth a total of NT$2.38 billion, Largan said in a separate filing.
TECHNOLOGY
HTC loses patent lawsuit
Japan’s Nichia Corp yesterday announced that it has won a patent infringement lawsuit against HTC Corp’s (宏達電) Japanese affiliate, HTC Nippon Corp. The Tokyo District Court ruled that HTC infringed on Nichia’s patents through the distribution of smartphones equipped with white LEDs, it said. HTC in a statement said that it respects the court’s decision, even if it regrets the outcome. As the patents expired in 2017, the ruling would not affect the company’s product sales and business, HTC said.
COMPUTERS
Adata unveils gaming PC
Memory module maker Adata Technology Co (威剛) yesterday introduced the Xenia gaming notebook computer under the XPG brand. The laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch narrow bezel screen with narrow frames, Adata said, adding that it is equipped with Intel Corp’s Core i7-9750H processors, as well as Nvidia Corp’s GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q or GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics chips. The company said that it would start selling the Xenia in Taiwan through PChome Online Inc’s (網路家庭) 24-hour shopping service, and launch the laptop in North America and Mexico by the end of this month, before expanding to other markets in the third quarter.
MANUFACTURERS
Zeng Hsing eyes rebound
Zeng Hsing Industrial Co (伸興), the world’s largest original design manufacturer of household sewing machines, yesterday said that shipments are forecast to increase 15 percent to 700,000 units this quarter, compared with 610,000 units last quarter, on steady recovery in market demand. The Taichung-based company said that it sees no signs of order increases in the short term, but maintains its shipment forecast for the whole of this year at 3.05 million units. Zeng Hsing makes machines for several international companies, including Singer Corp and Bernina International AG. Its revenue in the first quarter decreased 7.64 percent from the previous quarter, but increased 8.67 percent from a year earlier to NT$1.17 billion, company data showed.
CRITICAL COG: The firm is a maker of crucial parts used in a wide range of industries, and any delays in delivery of its chips could spread to the rest of their supply networks Broadcom Inc, a chipmaker that supplies crucial components for Apple Inc’s iPhones, told clients that disruptions to the global supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic means that they would need to place orders for parts six months ahead of time. Lockdowns in Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines are “closing or severely restricting business operations,” Broadcom vice president of sales Nilesh Mistry told clients in a letter dated April 13 and seen by reporters. “Air and sea transport options have become unreliable and become more expensive, and have increased delays,” Mistry wrote. The San Jose, California-based company declined to comment. Broadcom
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) plans to apply with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to run clinical tests of its new drug Besremi for COVID-19, the firm said yesterday. The interferon drug, which modulates immune response by interning with viral proliferation, was designed to treat polycythemia vera, a rare blood disease, and has been marketed in Europe since last year, PharmaEssentia said. However, given that there is no specific treatment for COVID-19 and some studies have found that alpha-type interferons combined with other antiviral drugs worked against Middle East respiratory syndrome in animal tests, the firm aims to test whether its drug
On a recent Friday afternoon, dozens of people sat hunched over laptops at TheDesk’s six-story coworking space near Hong Kong’s Central business district, while others chatted over snacks at tables on the outdoor terrace — all of them ignoring government advice to work from home to stop the spread of COVID-19. Whether escaping tiny apartments that are not conducive to work, or less concerned by a virus that has infected about 1,000 residents compared with more than 110,000 New Yorkers, the surprise result is coworking providers are thriving in Hong Kong, even as much of the world remains in lockdown. TheDesk signed
COST-GAP CHALLENGE: The company said that it is evaluating its US plans, with a requirement being ‘if we do a US fab, it has to be a leading-edge fab,’ or close to it Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday cut its revenue growth forecast for this year as the COVID-19 pandemic is dampening demand for 5G smartphones and other consumer electronics, although it held US$15 billion to US$16 billion in capital spending for this year. The supplier of chips for iPhones said that it is continuing to invest in advanced 7-nanometer (nm), 5nm and 3nm technology, as 5G deployments and high-performance-computing-related applications are expected to drive growth for next several years. It said it plans to start volume production of 3nm technology in 2022 at its fab in Tainan, which would make TSMC the