Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

TAIEX closes above 10,300

The TAIEX closed slightly higher yesterday on bargain hunting, which helped the main board recoup its earlier losses of more than 100 points caused by a plunge in US markets overnight. Bargain hunting focused on large-cap stocks across the board, lifting the market above the technical hurdle of 10,300 points by the end of the session to close near the day’s high, traders said. The TAIEX closed up 19.32 points, or 0.19 percent, at 10,307.74, on turnover of NT$151.80 billion (US$5.04 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$3.45 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

OPTOELECTRONICS

Largan proposes dividend

Largan Precision Co’s (大立光) board of directors yesterday proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$79 per share, a historic high, the company said in a regulatory filing. Based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$210.7, the cash dividend represents a payout ratio of 37.49 percent, the same as the previous year. The company said that it would distribute NT$10.597 billion in cash to shareholders. It has also signed engineering contracts and equipment purchases for the construction of a new plant at the Taichung Industrial Park (台中工業區) that are worth a total of NT$2.38 billion, Largan said in a separate filing.

TECHNOLOGY

HTC loses patent lawsuit

Japan’s Nichia Corp yesterday announced that it has won a patent infringement lawsuit against HTC Corp’s (宏達電) Japanese affiliate, HTC Nippon Corp. The Tokyo District Court ruled that HTC infringed on Nichia’s patents through the distribution of smartphones equipped with white LEDs, it said. HTC in a statement said that it respects the court’s decision, even if it regrets the outcome. As the patents expired in 2017, the ruling would not affect the company’s product sales and business, HTC said.

COMPUTERS

Adata unveils gaming PC

Memory module maker Adata Technology Co (威剛) yesterday introduced the Xenia gaming notebook computer under the XPG brand. The laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch narrow bezel screen with narrow frames, Adata said, adding that it is equipped with Intel Corp’s Core i7-9750H processors, as well as Nvidia Corp’s GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q or GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics chips. The company said that it would start selling the Xenia in Taiwan through PChome Online Inc’s (網路家庭) 24-hour shopping service, and launch the laptop in North America and Mexico by the end of this month, before expanding to other markets in the third quarter.

MANUFACTURERS

Zeng Hsing eyes rebound

Zeng Hsing Industrial Co (伸興), the world’s largest original design manufacturer of household sewing machines, yesterday said that shipments are forecast to increase 15 percent to 700,000 units this quarter, compared with 610,000 units last quarter, on steady recovery in market demand. The Taichung-based company said that it sees no signs of order increases in the short term, but maintains its shipment forecast for the whole of this year at 3.05 million units. Zeng Hsing makes machines for several international companies, including Singer Corp and Bernina International AG. Its revenue in the first quarter decreased 7.64 percent from the previous quarter, but increased 8.67 percent from a year earlier to NT$1.17 billion, company data showed.