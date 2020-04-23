With large portions of the US population quarantined at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for video games to provide entertainment is growing dramatically.
NPD Group’s monthly report for last month showed that all game-related purchases — software, hardware and accessories — totaled US$1.6 billion, up 35 percent from a year earlier.
The dollar figure was the highest recorded since US$1.8 billion was spent in March 2008, the retail consultancy’s report said.
“At NPD, we are tracking weekly consumer spending changes across entertainment due to COVID-19. With schools closing and shelter-in-place orders going out across multiple states, US consumers’ habits reflect the need to live primarily indoors for the foreseeable future,” NPD Group executive Rob Liguori wrote on Tuesday.
“While steep transaction declines are being seen across multiple industries, consumer [spending] on entertainment is strong, especially in video games,” Liguori added.
Software sales were up 34 percent to US$739 million, the highest figure since US$787 million was spent in March 2011, the NPD Group said.
Even with the big month, first-quarter software sales fell 8 percent year-on-year to US$1.4 billion.
Hardware sales jumped 63 percent to US$461 million last month over a year earlier, the group said, adding that the Nintendo Switch set a sales record last month, doubling sales from a year earlier.
Xbox One and PlayStation 4 also saw their sales figures rise by more than 25 percent, and console purchases in the first quarter grew by 2 percent to US$773 million.
Game card and accessory purchases were up 12 percent to US$397 million.
Leading all game sales for the month was Nintendo’s new Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The title had the third-best opening month for a Nintendo game, trailing only Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Smash Bros. Brawl.
