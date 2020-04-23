The 5G industry is facing challenges in network deployment this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the global economy, Taipei-based Trendforce Corp’s (集邦科技) structural trend research unit said yesterday.
“The outbreak in China has already disrupted the [5G] supply chain... Even today [Chinese] suppliers have only resumed about 50 to 60 percent of production,” Topology Research Institute (拓墣產業研究所) vice president of research Kelly Hsieh (謝雨珊) told an online news conference, adding that disruptions in China’s production would first and foremost delay 5G core network deployment.
“More than 80 percent of printed circuit boards and optical fibers are manufactured in China’s Guangdong, Jiangsu, Sichuan and Hubei provinces, all of which have suffered setbacks,” such as hampered shipments of necessary components in the first quarter, Hsieh said.
As a result, the construction of 5G base stations would be delayed, Hsieh said.
“This would lead to smaller [5G network] coverage, which would in turn upset the upgrade cycle of smartphones and other communications devices,” she said, adding that “the true 5G era would [only] come in 2022.”
Whether this timeline would be further delayed would depend on how the pandemic plays out by the end of this quarter, she said.
In other news, TrendForce has trimmed its outlook by 9.8 percent for smartphone shipments this year to 1.29 billion units, from the 1.4 billion units it predicted earlier, research manager Mia Huang (黃郁璇) said, citing the effects of the pandemic on consumer confidence.
“The spread of the coronavirus is having a severe effect on businesses and the economy as a whole ... which is exacerbated by lockdown measures implemented across the globe,” Huang said.
“Households are now going to have to think about the most viable and affordable choices,” she said.
Even in the most optimistic scenario, which involves the virus being contained by the end of the quarter, Huang said that smartphone shipments might not recover as predicted, as the economic effects might linger.
CRITICAL COG: The firm is a maker of crucial parts used in a wide range of industries, and any delays in delivery of its chips could spread to the rest of their supply networks Broadcom Inc, a chipmaker that supplies crucial components for Apple Inc’s iPhones, told clients that disruptions to the global supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic means that they would need to place orders for parts six months ahead of time. Lockdowns in Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines are “closing or severely restricting business operations,” Broadcom vice president of sales Nilesh Mistry told clients in a letter dated April 13 and seen by reporters. “Air and sea transport options have become unreliable and become more expensive, and have increased delays,” Mistry wrote. The San Jose, California-based company declined to comment. Broadcom
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) plans to apply with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to run clinical tests of its new drug Besremi for COVID-19, the firm said yesterday. The interferon drug, which modulates immune response by interning with viral proliferation, was designed to treat polycythemia vera, a rare blood disease, and has been marketed in Europe since last year, PharmaEssentia said. However, given that there is no specific treatment for COVID-19 and some studies have found that alpha-type interferons combined with other antiviral drugs worked against Middle East respiratory syndrome in animal tests, the firm aims to test whether its drug
On a recent Friday afternoon, dozens of people sat hunched over laptops at TheDesk’s six-story coworking space near Hong Kong’s Central business district, while others chatted over snacks at tables on the outdoor terrace — all of them ignoring government advice to work from home to stop the spread of COVID-19. Whether escaping tiny apartments that are not conducive to work, or less concerned by a virus that has infected about 1,000 residents compared with more than 110,000 New Yorkers, the surprise result is coworking providers are thriving in Hong Kong, even as much of the world remains in lockdown. TheDesk signed
COST-GAP CHALLENGE: The company said that it is evaluating its US plans, with a requirement being ‘if we do a US fab, it has to be a leading-edge fab,’ or close to it Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday cut its revenue growth forecast for this year as the COVID-19 pandemic is dampening demand for 5G smartphones and other consumer electronics, although it held US$15 billion to US$16 billion in capital spending for this year. The supplier of chips for iPhones said that it is continuing to invest in advanced 7-nanometer (nm), 5nm and 3nm technology, as 5G deployments and high-performance-computing-related applications are expected to drive growth for next several years. It said it plans to start volume production of 3nm technology in 2022 at its fab in Tainan, which would make TSMC the