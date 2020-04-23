Virus Outbreak: Pandemic poses challenge to 5G deployment this year

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter





The 5G industry is facing challenges in network deployment this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the global economy, Taipei-based Trendforce Corp’s (集邦科技) structural trend research unit said yesterday.

“The outbreak in China has already disrupted the [5G] supply chain... Even today [Chinese] suppliers have only resumed about 50 to 60 percent of production,” Topology Research Institute (拓墣產業研究所) vice president of research Kelly Hsieh (謝雨珊) told an online news conference, adding that disruptions in China’s production would first and foremost delay 5G core network deployment.

“More than 80 percent of printed circuit boards and optical fibers are manufactured in China’s Guangdong, Jiangsu, Sichuan and Hubei provinces, all of which have suffered setbacks,” such as hampered shipments of necessary components in the first quarter, Hsieh said.

As a result, the construction of 5G base stations would be delayed, Hsieh said.

“This would lead to smaller [5G network] coverage, which would in turn upset the upgrade cycle of smartphones and other communications devices,” she said, adding that “the true 5G era would [only] come in 2022.”

Whether this timeline would be further delayed would depend on how the pandemic plays out by the end of this quarter, she said.

In other news, TrendForce has trimmed its outlook by 9.8 percent for smartphone shipments this year to 1.29 billion units, from the 1.4 billion units it predicted earlier, research manager Mia Huang (黃郁璇) said, citing the effects of the pandemic on consumer confidence.

“The spread of the coronavirus is having a severe effect on businesses and the economy as a whole ... which is exacerbated by lockdown measures implemented across the globe,” Huang said.

“Households are now going to have to think about the most viable and affordable choices,” she said.

Even in the most optimistic scenario, which involves the virus being contained by the end of the quarter, Huang said that smartphone shipments might not recover as predicted, as the economic effects might linger.