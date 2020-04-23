Virus Outbreak: Groups call for more virus relief

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Industrial heavyweights yesterday called on the government to take bolder steps to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Taiwan’s economy, saying that the nation’s relief and stimulus program is modest compared with those of other nations.

The Chinese National Federation of Industries (CNFI, 全國工業總會), the Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce (CNAIC, 工商協進會), the Third Wednesday Club (三三會) and the General Chamber of Commerce (全國商業總會) issued a joint statement after three days of meetings with top-ranking economic officials.

The nation’s relief and stimulus measures total NT$1.05 trillion (US$34.88 billion), or 5.4 percent of GDP, far less than measures adopted by the US, Europe and Japan, which constitute more than 10 percent of their economies, the groups said.

“We are grateful for the relief fund, but there is room for the government to expand its scale to make it more aggressive and successful,” CNAIC chairman Lin Por-fong (林伯豐) said.

Tax cuts are more effective than loans in helping companies maintain normal operations and upgrade, Lin said.

CNFI chairman William Wong (王文淵) said that the government must not add tax burdens for companies in such difficult times, and should quit mulling air pollution and carbon taxes.

Small and open, Taiwan should not seek to copy large economies in drawing its legal, financial, industrial, labor and environmental protection policies, Wang said.

Taiwan should be more pragmatic and learn from other small nations, such as Switzerland, Belgium, Denmark and Singapore, about being business-friendly, Wang said.

The groups urged the government to use the proceeds of a 5G spectrum auction to fund the development of 5G, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.

The groups also suggested that the government take an inventory and stockpile critical materials for the nation’s strategic industries in case rising protectionism worldwide causes disruptions to supply chains and endangers the nation’s economic health.

They advised President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to tap Cabinet ministers with economic and financial prowess to help the nation pursue economic growth.

Tsai is to start her second four-year term on May 20 and many have speculated that there will be a Cabinet reshuffle.