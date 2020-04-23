Virus Outbreak: Unemployment hits 10-month high, reaching 3.72%

A LONG AFFAIR: The DGBAS said that COVID-19 would affect Taiwan for nine months, and that there are more reduced working hours than layoffs

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The unemployment rate last month rose by 0.02 percentage points to 3.72 percent, the highest in 10 months, as people lost jobs to downsizing and closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.

A growing number of people also saw their working hours decrease, suggesting that firms are furloughing employees to cope with a decline in business, the agency said.

The number of people working fewer than 35 hours per week surged to 261,000 last month, an increase of 35,000 from one month earlier, DGBAS Senior Executive Officer Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) said.

Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics Senior Executive Officer Chen Hui-hsin reports the nation’s unemployment figures at a media briefing in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Cheng Chi-fang, Taipei Times

The trend is to deepen this month, Chen said, as the virus has severely dampened economic activity after sickening more than 400 people in Taiwan, including six deaths, as of yesterday.

Firms usually first reduce working hours before resorting to layoffs when a situation fails to improve, Chen said.

That is why jobless data are generally considered a lagging economic indicator.

People with reduced working hours far outnumber the official number of furloughed employees, 15,634, as tracked by the Ministry of Labor, which is to update its figures tomorrow.

The DGBAS now expects the coronavirus to affect Taiwan for nine months, up from three months following China’s lockdown in January of Wuhan, Hubei Province, the origin of the virus.

The latest jobless rate indicates that there are 445,000 jobless people in Taiwan, an increase of 2,000, the agency said.

The number of people who lost jobs due to downsizing or closures increased by 7,000, more than offsetting a drop of 2,000 among people who quit and another decline of 2,000 in first-ti me job seekers, it said.

Restaurants and hotels were the hardest hit, shedding 5,000 employees, it said.

By education level, university graduates had the highest unemployment rate at 5.32 percent, followed by high-school graduates at 3.42 percent and people with graduate degrees at 3.11 percent, it said.

People aged 20 to 24 had the highest unemployment rate at 11.62 percent, followed by those aged 15 to 19 at 7.71 percent, those aged 25 to 29 at 6.61 percent and those aged 30 to 34 at 3.46 percent, it said.

Taiwan’s unemployment rate is higher than Singapore’s 2.3 percent and Japan’s 2.4 percent, but lower than those of South Korea and Hong Kong at 3.8 percent and 4.2 percent respectively.