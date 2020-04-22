Huawei’s growth vanishes in Q1 on COVID-19 woes

Bloomberg





Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) rapid growth slowed to a crawl in the first quarter after COVID-19 depressed demand for smartphones and networking gear around the globe.

Huawei reported a 1.4 percent gain in revenue to 182.2 billion yuan (US$25.7 billion) in the period, down from 19 percent over all of last year.

Its net profit margin shrank to 7.3 percent from 8 percent a year earlier, it told reporters.

Employees stand in a near-empty Huawei store in Guangzhou, China, on Thursday last week. Photo: EPA-EFE

The novel coronavirus has hammered demand for the smartphones Huawei relies on to compete with Apple Inc and drive growth, especially now the global rollout of 5G networks has decelerated.

Huawei has warned of a challenging year with the US bringing unprecedented scrutiny to bear on a company it considers a threat to national security, a claim the firm has consistently denied.

“While our growth rate has slowed, this is a resilient performance in the face of both the Entity List and the coronavirus,” Huawei vice president Victor Zhang (張國威) told reporters on a call.

Huawei is now relying on its home market more than ever to drive its business. While China experienced its first economic contraction in a decade in the first quarter, it is recovering its footing after reining in COVID-19.

China’s phone market shrank last month, according to data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

However, Apple saw its iPhone shipments rebound last month, suggesting demand in the premium segment might have been delayed rather than extinguished.