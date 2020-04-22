International Business Machines Corp (IBM) reported a drop in first-quarter revenue and pulled its profit forecast for the year, signaling that the COVID-19 pandemic has become another hurdle for the company in its transition to cloud computing.
Sales declined 3.4 percent to US$17.6 billion in the period that ended on March 31, the Armonk, New York-based company said on Monday in a statement.
Analysts, who recently updated their projections to adjust for the pandemic, expected revenue of US$17.7 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Photo: EPA-EFE
New chief executive officer Arvind Krishna, who took the reins from Ginni Rometty earlier this month, has the challenge of leading the 108-year-old tech giant through the economic shocks stemming from the pandemic.
The company has been trying to boost its share of revenue from hybrid-cloud software and services, which lets customers store data in private servers and on multiple public clouds, including those of IBM rivals Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp.
IBM bought Red Hat Inc for US$34 billion in 2018 to boost this effort. It has also heavily promoted its Watson artificial intelligence systems.
“For the next few months, we have to be focused on the stability of the business and be sure we preserve our liquidity and balance sheet,” Krishna said on a conference call with analysts, becoming the first IBM chief executive in decades to join an earnings call.
Moving forward, the focus would be on hybrid cloud and AI, with quantum computing “coming down the road,” he added.
Shares fell about 3 percent in extended trading after closing at US$120.41 in New York on Monday. The stock has declined 10 percent this year.
IBM saw a sales slowdown in cognitive software last month as the pandemic took hold and the economy wound down.
In the near-term, the company expects that clients will postpone projects, particularly involving software, while demand for hardware should remain stable, executives said on the call.
Earnings, excluding some costs, were US$1.84 a share in the quarter, compared with the average analyst estimate of US$1.81.
Cloud revenue increased 19 percent to US$5.4 billion in the first quarter.
CRITICAL COG: The firm is a maker of crucial parts used in a wide range of industries, and any delays in delivery of its chips could spread to the rest of their supply networks Broadcom Inc, a chipmaker that supplies crucial components for Apple Inc’s iPhones, told clients that disruptions to the global supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic means that they would need to place orders for parts six months ahead of time. Lockdowns in Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines are “closing or severely restricting business operations,” Broadcom vice president of sales Nilesh Mistry told clients in a letter dated April 13 and seen by reporters. “Air and sea transport options have become unreliable and become more expensive, and have increased delays,” Mistry wrote. The San Jose, California-based company declined to comment. Broadcom
Annual sales of semiconductor equipment manufacturers worldwide fell 7 percent from a record high of US$64.5 billion to US$59.8 billion last year, but Taiwan bucked the downtrend by posting growth of 68 percent, SEMI said in a statement yesterday. Taiwan last year became the largest market for new semiconductor equipment, with sales soaring to US$17.12 billion, dislodging South Korea from the top spot, SEMI said. Hsinchu-based Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was a major contributor, spending US$14.9 billion on new equipment last year, the trade group said. TSMC, which supplies chips for Apple Inc’s iPhones, plans to raise its capital expenditure
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) plans to apply with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to run clinical tests of its new drug Besremi for COVID-19, the firm said yesterday. The interferon drug, which modulates immune response by interning with viral proliferation, was designed to treat polycythemia vera, a rare blood disease, and has been marketed in Europe since last year, PharmaEssentia said. However, given that there is no specific treatment for COVID-19 and some studies have found that alpha-type interferons combined with other antiviral drugs worked against Middle East respiratory syndrome in animal tests, the firm aims to test whether its drug
On a recent Friday afternoon, dozens of people sat hunched over laptops at TheDesk’s six-story coworking space near Hong Kong’s Central business district, while others chatted over snacks at tables on the outdoor terrace — all of them ignoring government advice to work from home to stop the spread of COVID-19. Whether escaping tiny apartments that are not conducive to work, or less concerned by a virus that has infected about 1,000 residents compared with more than 110,000 New Yorkers, the surprise result is coworking providers are thriving in Hong Kong, even as much of the world remains in lockdown. TheDesk signed