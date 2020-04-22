IBM Q1 revenue falls, pulls forecast on COVID-19 woes

Bloomberg





International Business Machines Corp (IBM) reported a drop in first-quarter revenue and pulled its profit forecast for the year, signaling that the COVID-19 pandemic has become another hurdle for the company in its transition to cloud computing.

Sales declined 3.4 percent to US$17.6 billion in the period that ended on March 31, the Armonk, New York-based company said on Monday in a statement.

Analysts, who recently updated their projections to adjust for the pandemic, expected revenue of US$17.7 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Journalists photograph the automated guided bus Olli at the IBM booth during a media walkabout at the CeBIT fair in Hanover, Germany, on March 19, 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE

New chief executive officer Arvind Krishna, who took the reins from Ginni Rometty earlier this month, has the challenge of leading the 108-year-old tech giant through the economic shocks stemming from the pandemic.

The company has been trying to boost its share of revenue from hybrid-cloud software and services, which lets customers store data in private servers and on multiple public clouds, including those of IBM rivals Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp.

IBM bought Red Hat Inc for US$34 billion in 2018 to boost this effort. It has also heavily promoted its Watson artificial intelligence systems.

“For the next few months, we have to be focused on the stability of the business and be sure we preserve our liquidity and balance sheet,” Krishna said on a conference call with analysts, becoming the first IBM chief executive in decades to join an earnings call.

Moving forward, the focus would be on hybrid cloud and AI, with quantum computing “coming down the road,” he added.

Shares fell about 3 percent in extended trading after closing at US$120.41 in New York on Monday. The stock has declined 10 percent this year.

IBM saw a sales slowdown in cognitive software last month as the pandemic took hold and the economy wound down.

In the near-term, the company expects that clients will postpone projects, particularly involving software, while demand for hardware should remain stable, executives said on the call.

Earnings, excluding some costs, were US$1.84 a share in the quarter, compared with the average analyst estimate of US$1.81.

Cloud revenue increased 19 percent to US$5.4 billion in the first quarter.