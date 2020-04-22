US oil prices return to positive territory

NO ROOM: The global supply glut and lack of storage mean there are few buyers, while the world’s biggest independent oil storage firm said it is almost sold out

AFP, SINGAPORE and WASHINGTON





US oil prices yesterday rebounded above zero, a day after futures ended in negative territory for the first time as a coronavirus-triggered collapse in demand leaves the world awash in crude.

In afternoon Asian trade, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate for May delivery was changing hands at US$1.67 a barrel after closing at -US$37.63 in New York.

The massive sell-off came ahead of the expiry of next month’s futures contract later yesterday, as traders desperately sought to find buyers to take physical possession of the oil.

An oil drilling platform, left, on Monday is docked near oil containers close to a refinery in Pascagoula, Mississippi. Photo: EPA-EFE

However, with the glut in markets and storage facilities full, buyers were hard to come buy — and the price collapse on Monday indicated that traders were paying to have crude taken off their hands.

Traders are now more focused on the contract for June delivery, which had trading volumes more than 60 times higher.

That also rebounded yesterday, rising nearly 5 percent to more than US$21 a barrel following a close of US$20.43 a barrel in New York.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was changing hands at US$25.40 a barrel for June delivery, down 0.16 percent.

Even though the industry has got used to volatility during the virus crisis, Monday’s carnage was without precedent and Trifecta Consultants analyst Sukrit Vijayakar described it as “one of the most extraordinary trading days in the history of any commodity.”

Oil markets have plunged in recent weeks as lockdowns, travel restrictions and business closures to fight the coronavirus around the world batter demand. The crisis was worsened by a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Riyadh and Moscow drew a line under the dispute and, along with other top producers, struck a deal to cut output by almost 10 million barrels a day earlier this month, but prices have continued to fall as analysts say the cuts are not enough, and as storage facilities reach capacity.

US crude’s collapse on Monday was triggered in part by the closely monitored WTI storage facility at Cushing, Oklahoma filling up, as well as traders closing out their positions before the expiry of next month’s contract.

“The WTI May futures contract is due to expire on Tuesday, forcing any holders of that contract to accept physical delivery,” Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said in a note. “With storage facilities filling up fast, particularly at the WTI pricing point, Cushing, there are fears that there will be nowhere to store it.”

Even if prices claw back the losses, the market is likely to remain hobbled by weak demand and oversupply.

“The underlying causes for that sell-off, a giant global supply glut and nowhere to store, remain the same,” Oanda Corp senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said. “Rallies in both Brent and WTI will remain very limited... If anything, more downside lies ahead for both.”

Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump said the US would take advantage of the historic drop in oil prices to replenish its national strategic stockpile, pending approval by Congress.

“We are looking to put as much as 75 million barrels into the reserves themselves,” he said.

Later in the briefing, he said that he would only buy that amount if Congress authorized the funding — or if the federal government could rent storage space to third parties for a fee.

Trump on March 13 said he planned to fill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to the brim.

As of Friday, it contained 635 million barrels of its current authorized limit of 713.5 million barrels.

Stored in a complex of four underground sites along the Gulf coasts of Texas and Louisiana, the SPR has a total storage capacity of 727 million barrels.

Meanwhile, the world’s biggest independent oil storage company yesterday said that space for traders to store crude and refined fuels has all but run out as a result of the fast-expanding glut.

“The available capacity on the oil side is almost completely sold out for our terminals,” Gerard Paulides, the chief financial officer of Rotterdam-based Royal Vopak NV, said in an interview with Bloomberg. “For Vopak, worldwide available capacity that is not in maintenance is almost all gone and from what I hear elsewhere in the world we’re not the only ones.”

The firm is racing to complete maintenance to free up whatever space it can. It operates three main hubs: Singapore, Rotterdam and Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.

Vopak is working at fast pace to bring back from maintenance at four tanks in Rotterdam.

“All the available capacity that is in demand will be used and is used,” Paulides said.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg