DISPLAYS
AU Optronics secures loan
Flat-panel maker AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) has secured a syndicated loan of NT$32.5 billion (US$1.08 billion) from 15 lenders, led by Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行), Chang Hwa Commercial Bank (彰化銀行), Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫銀行) and Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行), it said in a news release yesterday. AUO plans to use the loan to fund its mid-term operating capital after posting losses of NT$19.19 billion for last year. As the syndicated loan is significantly oversubscribed, AUO said it has obtained a much higher bankroll than its original estimate of NT$26 billion.
COMPONENTS
Walsin sets conversion price
Passive components maker Walsin Technology Corp (華新科技) yesterday announced a conversion price of NT$240 per share for its first domestic unsecured convertible bond issue. The price represents a premium of 20 percent to its closing share price of NT$200 on Monday, it said in a regulatory filing. Walsin’s board of directors in late February decided on the NT$4.8 billion issue, with a maturity of four years and a zero coupon rate. The proposal was approved on March 25 by the Financial Supervisory Commission. Walsin plans to use the proceeds to purchase new facilities and equipment.
ELECTRONICS
Hon Hai expanding in Brazil
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is to set up assembly lines for Apple Inc’s iPhone SE in Brazil, the US-based media outlet 9to5Mac.com reported yesterday, citing recently published documents from Brazil’s National Telecommunications Agency. The documents named Hon Hai’s local unit in Brazil, Foxconn Brasil Industria e Comercio Ltda, as one of the manufacturers. Hon Hai’s move might be driven by the high taxes that the Brazilian government imposes on imported products, which can be reduced through investments in local production, the report said, adding that Hon Hai previously manufactured the iPhone XR in the country for the same purpose.
CONSTRUCTION
Chang Hong sets dividend
Chang Hong Construction Co’s (長虹建設) board on Monday proposed a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$6.3 per share based on last year’s earnings per share (EPS) of NT$10.93. The proposed dividend is the highest in six years and represents a payout ratio of 57 percent. It also indicates a dividend yield of 8.6 percent based on the stock’s closing price of NT$73 on Monday. The company added that it has signed a deal with a landowner in Taipei to jointly develop an office building project in Neihu District (內湖). Chang Hong reported a net income of NT$3.17 billion for last year, down 23.84 percent year-on-year, while revenue declined 20.56 percent to NT$9.62 billion.
FOOD
Namchow profit falls 19.9%
Namchow Holdings Co (南僑投資控股), which produces baking oil and frozen dough, yesterday reported that net income last month fell 19.9 percent year-on-year to NT$50.9 million, or EPS of NT$0.21, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the company swung back into profit last month, compared with losses of NT$65.01 million in February, net income in the first quarter still dropped 64 percent from a year earlier to NT$70.98 million, or EPS of NT$0.29. First-quarter revenue decreased 14.8 percent annually and 26.9 percent quarterly to NT$3.59 billion, the company said.
CRITICAL COG: The firm is a maker of crucial parts used in a wide range of industries, and any delays in delivery of its chips could spread to the rest of their supply networks Broadcom Inc, a chipmaker that supplies crucial components for Apple Inc’s iPhones, told clients that disruptions to the global supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic means that they would need to place orders for parts six months ahead of time. Lockdowns in Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines are “closing or severely restricting business operations,” Broadcom vice president of sales Nilesh Mistry told clients in a letter dated April 13 and seen by reporters. “Air and sea transport options have become unreliable and become more expensive, and have increased delays,” Mistry wrote. The San Jose, California-based company declined to comment. Broadcom
Annual sales of semiconductor equipment manufacturers worldwide fell 7 percent from a record high of US$64.5 billion to US$59.8 billion last year, but Taiwan bucked the downtrend by posting growth of 68 percent, SEMI said in a statement yesterday. Taiwan last year became the largest market for new semiconductor equipment, with sales soaring to US$17.12 billion, dislodging South Korea from the top spot, SEMI said. Hsinchu-based Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was a major contributor, spending US$14.9 billion on new equipment last year, the trade group said. TSMC, which supplies chips for Apple Inc’s iPhones, plans to raise its capital expenditure
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) plans to apply with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to run clinical tests of its new drug Besremi for COVID-19, the firm said yesterday. The interferon drug, which modulates immune response by interning with viral proliferation, was designed to treat polycythemia vera, a rare blood disease, and has been marketed in Europe since last year, PharmaEssentia said. However, given that there is no specific treatment for COVID-19 and some studies have found that alpha-type interferons combined with other antiviral drugs worked against Middle East respiratory syndrome in animal tests, the firm aims to test whether its drug
On a recent Friday afternoon, dozens of people sat hunched over laptops at TheDesk’s six-story coworking space near Hong Kong’s Central business district, while others chatted over snacks at tables on the outdoor terrace — all of them ignoring government advice to work from home to stop the spread of COVID-19. Whether escaping tiny apartments that are not conducive to work, or less concerned by a virus that has infected about 1,000 residents compared with more than 110,000 New Yorkers, the surprise result is coworking providers are thriving in Hong Kong, even as much of the world remains in lockdown. TheDesk signed