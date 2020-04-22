Taiwan Business Quick Take

DISPLAYS

AU Optronics secures loan

Flat-panel maker AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) has secured a syndicated loan of NT$32.5 billion (US$1.08 billion) from 15 lenders, led by Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行), Chang Hwa Commercial Bank (彰化銀行), Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫銀行) and Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行), it said in a news release yesterday. AUO plans to use the loan to fund its mid-term operating capital after posting losses of NT$19.19 billion for last year. As the syndicated loan is significantly oversubscribed, AUO said it has obtained a much higher bankroll than its original estimate of NT$26 billion.

COMPONENTS

Walsin sets conversion price

Passive components maker Walsin Technology Corp (華新科技) yesterday announced a conversion price of NT$240 per share for its first domestic unsecured convertible bond issue. The price represents a premium of 20 percent to its closing share price of NT$200 on Monday, it said in a regulatory filing. Walsin’s board of directors in late February decided on the NT$4.8 billion issue, with a maturity of four years and a zero coupon rate. The proposal was approved on March 25 by the Financial Supervisory Commission. Walsin plans to use the proceeds to purchase new facilities and equipment.

ELECTRONICS

Hon Hai expanding in Brazil

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is to set up assembly lines for Apple Inc’s iPhone SE in Brazil, the US-based media outlet 9to5Mac.com reported yesterday, citing recently published documents from Brazil’s National Telecommunications Agency. The documents named Hon Hai’s local unit in Brazil, Foxconn Brasil Industria e Comercio Ltda, as one of the manufacturers. Hon Hai’s move might be driven by the high taxes that the Brazilian government imposes on imported products, which can be reduced through investments in local production, the report said, adding that Hon Hai previously manufactured the iPhone XR in the country for the same purpose.

CONSTRUCTION

Chang Hong sets dividend

Chang Hong Construction Co’s (長虹建設) board on Monday proposed a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$6.3 per share based on last year’s earnings per share (EPS) of NT$10.93. The proposed dividend is the highest in six years and represents a payout ratio of 57 percent. It also indicates a dividend yield of 8.6 percent based on the stock’s closing price of NT$73 on Monday. The company added that it has signed a deal with a landowner in Taipei to jointly develop an office building project in Neihu District (內湖). Chang Hong reported a net income of NT$3.17 billion for last year, down 23.84 percent year-on-year, while revenue declined 20.56 percent to NT$9.62 billion.

FOOD

Namchow profit falls 19.9%

Namchow Holdings Co (南僑投資控股), which produces baking oil and frozen dough, yesterday reported that net income last month fell 19.9 percent year-on-year to NT$50.9 million, or EPS of NT$0.21, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the company swung back into profit last month, compared with losses of NT$65.01 million in February, net income in the first quarter still dropped 64 percent from a year earlier to NT$70.98 million, or EPS of NT$0.29. First-quarter revenue decreased 14.8 percent annually and 26.9 percent quarterly to NT$3.59 billion, the company said.