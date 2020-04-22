Fitch Ratings has lowered its forecast for Taiwan’s GDP growth this year to 0.3 percent, steeply down from its previous estimate of 2.3 percent growth before the COVID-19 pandemic that could push the global economy into a recession.
The growth update suggests a nearly 90 percent cut after the virus spread from Asia to Europe and the US last month, which is unfavorable to Taiwan’s exports of electronics used in smartphones, laptops and other consumer gadgets, the ratings agency said.
The global economy is set for a 1.9 percent decline, induced partly by lockdowns to contain the virus, while China’s GDP growth might dwindle to 1.6 percent, Fitch said.
Taiwan’s projected slowdown falls somewhere between a 0.8 percent increase in 2008 and a contraction of 1.6 percent in 2009, when a global financial storm hit, it said.
The agency also revised the credit outlook for Taiwanese banks to “negative” from “stable” as the operating environment deteriorates.
Global central banks have cut interest rates to avert a credit crunch and financial market volatility is putting pressure on fees and investment income, Fitch said.
The Taiwanese government has announced measures to mitigate the shock, including a rate cut of 25 basis points, and a relief and stimulus program of NT$1.05 trillion (US$34.88 billion), equivalent to 5.4 percent of GDP, Fitch said.
Return on assets for banks could fall to 0.4 percent this year, from 0.6 percent last year, due to slower loan growth, narrower interest margins, and weaker fees and investment income, but higher credit losses, it said.
The bad loan ratio could rise to about 2 to 2.5 percent, assuming impaired loan ratios for stressed sectors — such as tourism, transport, electronics and retailers — rise to 6 percent, it said.
Corporate borrowers, especially small and medium enterprises, would be the most affected, as lockdown measures cause supply chain disruptions and dampen end-market demand, it said.
Taiwan is less susceptible to capital flight this time due to ample system liquidity backed by its strong foreign-exchange reserves, Fitch said.
However, economic uncertainty will weigh on banks’ earnings, it said.
