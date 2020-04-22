New car sales down 16.9%

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





New car sales in Taiwan shrank 16.9 percent year-on-year to 12,926 units during the first 20 days of this month, indicating that the COVID-19 pandemic started affecting demand, Directorate-General of Highways data showed yesterday.

That represented a 33 percent decline from the same period last month.

For the whole of this month, new vehicle sales are forecast to contract by 8 percent year-on-year to about 32,000 units, Hotai Motor Co Ltd (和泰汽車) said, signaling its conservative view about the market this year.

Hotai, which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles, reported its sales were down 12.4 percent annually, or 33 percent monthly, to 4,369 units in the first 20 days of this month, the statistics showed.

Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor Co have been hit hardest by the pandemic, with new vehicle sales down 49 percent and 42.6 percent to 784 and 707 units respectively, the statistics showed.

That represented a monthly reduction of 38 percent and 37 percent respectively.

The pandemic’s impact could expand next month as Ford Lio Ho Motor Co (福特六和), the local subsidiary of US-based Ford Motor Co, has decided to halt production at its plant in Jhongli District (中壢), Taoyuan, from today to Thursday next week as a result of disruption to its component supply lines.

Ford Lio Ho would pay full wages to the 800 affected employees, the Taoyuan Department of Labor said.

The company posted an annual sales growth of 27.5 percent, or 9 percent monthly, to 784 units over the 20-day period.

Suzuki Motor Corp sold 266 units, which represent an 11.8 percent annual increase.

Overall, as of Monday new vehicle sales in Taiwan have grown 4.7 percent so far this year to 116,972 units, the statistics showed.

Hotai, the largest automobile vendor in Taiwan, saw sales jump 14.9 percent annually to 39,919 units, a 34.1 percent market share.

China Motor Corp (中華汽車) was second with 14,146 vehicles sold, down 8.2 percent from a year ago, while Nissan ranked third with 8,489 units sold, a drop of 17.2 percent.

China Motor and Nissan hold a 10.4 percent and 7.3 percent market share respectively.

Ford Lio Ho registered the strongest annual growth of 25 percent among the top-10 automakers by selling 5,698 vehicles as of Monday.